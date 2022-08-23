Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sits at range high as realized price sparks BTC 'macro signal'
Bitcoin (BTC) inched closer to $22,000 on Aug. 25 as realized price provided the next major hurdle for bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD grinding higher overnight to come face to face with $21,700. That level, coinciding with realized price, had marked the key flip zone...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price briefly loses $20K on 'bunch of nothing' Powell speech
Bitcoin (BTC) analysts were keen to draw fresh price targets on Aug. 27 after the largest cryptocurrency briefly fell below $20,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $19,945 on Bitstamp the night after hawkish comments from the United States Federal Reserve. Intraday losses for the pair...
CoinTelegraph
The Merge Q&A: A triumph for Ethereum — or a disaster waiting to happen?
Within a matter of weeks, the Ethereum blockchain is going to undergo the Merge, in one of the biggest and riskiest upgrades in the industry's history: a switch from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to Proof-of-Stake. XGo's head of product Josh Cowell explains what the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge is all about...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
CoinTelegraph
Why September is shaping up to be a potentially ugly month for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls should not get excited about the recovery from the June lows of $17,500 just yet as BTC heads into its riskiest month in the coming days. The psychology behind the "September effect" Historic data shows September being Bitcoin's worst month between 2013 and 2021, except in 2015...
CoinTelegraph
Wen moon? Probably not soon: Why Bitcoin traders should make friends with the trend
The impact of Federal Reserve policy and Bitcoin’s higher timeframe market structure suggest that BTC price is not yet ready for a trend reversal. Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to chop below the $22,000 level and the wider narrative among traders and the mainstream media suggests that a risk-off sentiment is a dominant perspective ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole summit.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Lightning Network vs Visa and Mastercard: How do they stack up?
Bitcoin (BTC) changed the world as a decentralized, nongovernmental form of currency that can facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions that transcend national borders. But despite this functionality, Bitcoin’s role as a payment mechanism has been called into question due to its low transaction throughput. The Bitcoin blockchain can handle up...
CoinTelegraph
How blockchain technology is changing the way people invest
Over a decade after the release genesis block on the Bitcoin network, blockchain technology has changed how people invest their money, with many platforms in the crypto space having much more relaxed requirements for investors when compared with traditional finance. It’s easier for investors to buy into cryptocurrency than traditional...
CoinTelegraph
Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns
The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/24: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC
Bitcoin (BTC) and several major cryptocurrencies have been trading sideways as traders avoid taking large bets before the United States Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which begins on Aug. 25. The volatility is likely to soar as investors get some clarity on the Fed's stance in the next few days.
CoinTelegraph
Millions of dollars in ETH lie unclaimed in presale wallets — but there's a way to get them back
Out in the cryptosphere, there's a vast amount of wealth that's seemingly out of reach. A long-running statistic suggests four million Bitcoin — almost 20% of the total supply — has been lost forever. Much of it was mined when the network was just beginning, with early adopters tearing their hair out after losing their private keys. One Welshman has endured a nine-year battle as he attempts to receive a hard drive containing 7,500 BTC from landfill.
CoinTelegraph
Monthly Ethereum options data suggests $2K will remain an elusive target
Since failing to close above the $2,000 mark, Ether (ETH) price has faced a steep 16.8% correction, but this was not enough to give bears an edge in the August $1.27 billion monthly options expiry. Currently, there are mixed feelings about the network’s upcoming change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
CoinTelegraph
Waves-backed stablecoin USDN breaks peg again amid protocol upgrade
As the crypto community tries to navigate the bear market and recover from the onslaught brought about by stablecoin incidents like the Terra crash, another algorithmic stablecoin shows signs of struggle as it falls below its United States dollar peg. Algorithmic stablecoin Neutrino Dollar (USDN) has deviated from the dollar...
CoinTelegraph
US stocks lose $1.25T in a day — more than entire crypto market cap
Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins lost big on Aug. 26 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered hawkish remarks on economic policy. Across the board, risk assets took a major hit — U.S. equities shed around $1.25 trillion in a single session. Analyst: Powell retiring "soft landing" rhetoric. As comments...
CoinTelegraph
72% of Russians say they have never bought Bitcoin: Survey
Cryptocurrency adoption in Russia has not been moving too fast as an overwhelming majority of Russians have apparently noever bought crypto, according to a new survey. Switzerland-based cryptocurrency wallet provider Tangem in July conducted an online poll to learn more about cryptocurrency investors in Russia. As many as 72% of...
CoinTelegraph
Hawkish Fed comments and Bitcoin derivatives data point to further BTC downside
A $750 pump on Aug. 26 took Bitcoin (BTC) from $21,120 to $21,870 in less than two hours. However, the movement was completely erased after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the bank’s commitment to contain inflation by tightening the economy. Following Powell’s speech, BTC price dropped as low as $20,700.
CoinTelegraph
CME Bitcoin futures see record discount amid 'very bearish sentiment'
Bitcoin (BTC) futures are starting to see record discounts as sentiment among derivatives traders worsens. In its latest dedicated report issued Aug. 23, analysis firm Arcane Research painted a worrying picture of the morale among BTC futures participants. Futures basis revisits June lows. After an initial shock during June’s BTC...
CoinTelegraph
Nvidia cites limited visibility into crypto mining's impact on Q2 results
Graphics card giant Nvidia CFO Colette Kress says the company has been unable to estimate reduced crypto mining demand impacted its Q2 results, which fell short of analyst expectations on Wednesday. The chip giant released its financial results for the three months ended July 31, which revealed a 19% quarter-on-quarter...
