Jimmy Martinez, firefighter who succumbed to 9/11-related illness, honored with street renaming
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Close to 150 friends and family members gathered Friday morning to pay tribute to beloved firefighter Jimmy Martinez, 58, of Great Kills during a street renaming ceremony. The intersection of Beach Road and Hillcrest Avenue was dedicated to the 26-year career decorated firefighter from both Staten...
69-Year-Old Brutally Beaten Outside Bronx Pizzeria
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for a group of...
Staten Island street renamed in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frederick Law Olmsted took up residence in Staten Island in 1848, the then-budding founder of landscape architecture made his first foray into environmental design on a 130-acre Eltingville farm. Planting pear trees and a sampling of Osage orange – many of which still stand there today – the legendary expert built a sampling of winding paths and small decorative ponds here, elements he would later incorporate into his work at Central Park.
Picture perfect: Staten Island’s camera shops | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Currently, drug store, office supply chains and a few websites have taken over the everyday photo printing business in this digital world. However, I remember the time of needing these camera shops with their expert help. One of the oldest photography studios on Staten Island was...
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
Elderly woman assaulted in broad daylight attack in Midtown Manhattan
New York, NY- a 70-year-old woman was assaulted while walking down Madison Ave near E...
‘Good Riddance Cuomo Day’ celebrated at S.I. restaurant while $4,830 raised for Siller’s Tunnel to Towers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just one year ago, one restaurant owners’ disgust for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo culminated in a celebration of his ousting with parties around the borough. That’s why Aug. 23 will forever be a holiday at Jimmy Max, where rounds are free and crowds are encouraged to donate to a good cause.
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
'Can I have money for diapers?' man asks before robbing Grand Central subway rider
The 17-year-old victim had just departed a 6 train and was exiting the turnstiles at the Grand Central subway stop at Lexington Avenue and E. 42nd Street last Wednesday evening when the man came up to him.
Staten Island’s black vultures: Some fear they are preying on cats and dogs, but wildlife biologist says this is out of their character
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past two weeks, residents of Midland Beach say they have spotted black vultures in their neighborhood. “I’ve been living here for 47 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” Deena Tomasulo said. “They’re outside my house, my neighbor’s house and they peck at the roof.”
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Yoga on the Lawn at Alice Austen House
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this summer weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Create lasting memories with your family at Family Camping: Staten Island hosted by the Urban Park...
Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York
An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
Three teens arrested, charged with antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Three teens have been arrested and charged with an antisemitic hate crime following an incident on an MTA bus last month, police said. On Thursday, police arrested a 13-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys who allegedly chased a 13-year-old Jewish boy off an MTA bus and removed his yarmulke, or kippah, according to an NYPD spokesman.
Fire erupts during wedding at popular New Jersey venue; guests and employees escape safely
Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue on Paris Avenue in Rockleigh shortly before 6 p.m., according to Chief...
Dog Attacked by Man in Prospect Park Dies During Surgery
NEW YORK, NY – Moose and his owner, identified only as Jessica were attacked while...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
NYC blocks two ‘ghost gun’ retailers from selling, distributing parts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that two online “ghost gun” retailers have been barred from selling and distributing components to make the illegal and untraceable firearms to New York City residents. The companies — Rainer Arms LLC, based in North Auburn, Wash., and Rock...
In-person lottery scam cheats 67-year-old woman out of $75K on Staten Island, police say. Two men sought for questioning.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two unidentified men sought for questioning in connection with an alleged felony scam targeting a 67-year-old woman at her local grocery store. The woman was approached Aug. 9 around 3:30 p.m. by two strangers inside...
A year after Hurricane Ida, city comptroller denies hundreds of Staten Island claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped record levels of rainfall on New York City, inundating homes and killing at least 13 people, the city comptroller denied every homeowner’s negligence claim filed to the office. The denial of 4,703 citywide claims, first...
Meet your new best pet friend. They’ve been waiting for you. August 27-28
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea how much dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week in and around the borough, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, ensure the pets’ medical needs are attended to, and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
