Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island street renamed in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frederick Law Olmsted took up residence in Staten Island in 1848, the then-budding founder of landscape architecture made his first foray into environmental design on a 130-acre Eltingville farm. Planting pear trees and a sampling of Osage orange – many of which still stand there today – the legendary expert built a sampling of winding paths and small decorative ponds here, elements he would later incorporate into his work at Central Park.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s black vultures: Some fear they are preying on cats and dogs, but wildlife biologist says this is out of their character

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past two weeks, residents of Midland Beach say they have spotted black vultures in their neighborhood. “I’ve been living here for 47 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” Deena Tomasulo said. “They’re outside my house, my neighbor’s house and they peck at the roof.”
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
The Staten Island Advance

Three teens arrested, charged with antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island, police say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Three teens have been arrested and charged with an antisemitic hate crime following an incident on an MTA bus last month, police said. On Thursday, police arrested a 13-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys who allegedly chased a 13-year-old Jewish boy off an MTA bus and removed his yarmulke, or kippah, according to an NYPD spokesman.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
The Staten Island Advance

Meet your new best pet friend. They’ve been waiting for you. August 27-28

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea how much dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week in and around the borough, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, ensure the pets’ medical needs are attended to, and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

