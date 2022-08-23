ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula 1 US Grand Prix tickets to go on sale Tuesday

By Daniel Gravois
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The 2022 race weekend is scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Tickets for the main race on Oct. 23 go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the practice runs on Oct. 21 are still available. Tickets for the qualifying races on Oct. 22 have sold out.

Main race tickets start at $259, and practice run tickets start at $59.

Formula 1 and Circuit of the Americas renewed their contract in February to keep the United States Grand Prix in Austin until 2026.

Formula 1 renews contract with COTA, US Grand Prix to stay in Austin through 2026

Both F1 and MotoGP drivers complained of bumps in the track after races in 2021, and there were rumors swirling that could cause the racing circuits to find another venue. However, COTA leadership heard the concerns from drivers, and with the help of Texas A&M experts, used 3D mapping to discover the cause of the bumps in the track. Crews added more pavement to turns two and 10 and resurfaced the track between turns 12 and 16.

“This part of Austin, the county, the soil moves a lot,” Leo Garcia, COTA’s vice president of track operations, told KXAN in January. “We know that’s the biggest problem, but why it affected those two particular areas, we don’t really know.”

KXAN

KXAN

