With Gamecock starters banged up, backup RBs preparing for their chance

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
The Post and Courier
Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney to have jersey retired
COLUMBIA — Jadeveon Clowney accomplished things at South Carolina that hadn’t been done in a very long time, if they were accomplished at all. It’s fitting that he is being recognized with another long-dormant tribute. Clowney’s jersey No. 7 will be retired at halftime of the Sept....
The Post and Courier
5 Gamecock freshmen who should see the field after strong preseason camps
COLUMBIA — Some will have to play. That’s the nature of the game. Freshmen come to college football and none of them expect to redshirt, but most of them do. It’s an easy way for the coaches to say, “You need to get bigger, stronger and conditioned before you can get on the field, and let’s face it, we have guys ahead of you,” and still preserve eligibility.
abccolumbia.com
Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback. In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record...
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch
Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
The Post and Courier
USC plans to own rights to new name of Gamecocks' live rooster mascot
COLUMBIA — His new name has not been determined. But whatever it will be, South Carolina plans to avoid another saga like the one that has led to his re-naming. Following a very public spat over why the fan-owned live rooster that parades around USC football and baseball games will not in the future be known as the name it’s always been known by, USC plans to own naming rights for present and future birds.
FOX Carolina
No. 4 Gamecocks Shut Out UConn, 3-0
STORRS, CT (South Carolina Athletics) - The first 45 was a battle between the Gamecocks and Huskies, keeping things locked at 0-0 heading into the half. South Carolina’s Cat Barry got things started early for the Gamecocks, putting up a shot at the three-minute mark that was blocked by UConn goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney.
Columbia Star
Chapin athletes form leadership study group
Contributed by District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. Chapin High School athletics makes it a priority to build leaders on and off the field. In the spring of 2021, assistant football coach Ryan Cole, under the direction of the head coach Justin Gentry, began a leadership study group with six players— Adam Bass, Griffin Burns, Russell Gentry, Bryce Beerman, Gavin Stam, and Anthony Turnbow. They studied John Maxwell’s 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership and met in the football locker room on Fridays at 7 a.m. before class. After the first and second sessions, Cole challenged the boys to invite a fellow player and to be responsible and accountable that additional players be at the study. In addition to going through that book, the boys talked about different leaders in government, business, education, sports, etc. As part of those discussions, the group was able to meet Governor Henry McMaster and hear his thoughts on leadership.
Midlands high school football: August 26 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football scores for Midlands teams. Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights. Academic Magnet 14 -...
Increased police presence at Dreher High School today, football game moved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland District One says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Dreher High School Friday due to an online threat. District Officials say an unknown person threatened the school during a YouTube live stream of the JV football game on Thursday. Officials did not specify what was said during the threat.
Lexington, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spring Valley High School football team will have a game with White Knoll High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
Aiken woman wins $200K on scratch-off, plans to buy house
An Aiken woman is now $200,000 richer after winning from a $5 scratch-off ticket from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Barnhill retires after practicing law in Columbia nearly five decades
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Edward D. “Butch” Barnhill Jr., a real estate attorney who has practiced with distinction in the Columbia area for nearly five decades, has announced his retirement from the firm of Callison Tighe and Robinson. “This is a bittersweet moment in which we celebrate the...
thelakemurraynews.net
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
The Post and Courier
SC native son returns to head state ACLU
COLUMBIA — After more than a decade away, Jace Woodrum returns to his home state as the new executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina. The University of South Carolina graduate grew up in Easley, about two hours northwest of the ACLU's office based in Columbia. Since 2010, he's lived in Colorado working at several organizations advocating for LGBTQ rights and health equity.
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
cbs17
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Best Lawyers honors 23 at Robinson Gray for 2023, four named Lawyers of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A total of 23 attorneys with Robinson Gray are being recognized for the quality of their practice in Columbia in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Four of them have also been named Lawyers of the Year. Best Lawyers gives this award...
The Post and Courier
Columbia moving forward with $21.5M Finlay Park revitalization
COLUMBIA — For years, the city has been trying to make Finlay Park in the heart of downtown a place people want to visit. With a $21.5 million funding plan in place and construction set to start next year, the project is moving forward. "We finally got the ball...
