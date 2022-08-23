With Gamecock starters banged up, backup RBs preparing for their chance

Contributed by District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. Chapin High School athletics makes it a priority to build leaders on and off the field. In the spring of 2021, assistant football coach Ryan Cole, under the direction of the head coach Justin Gentry, began a leadership study group with six players— Adam Bass, Griffin Burns, Russell Gentry, Bryce Beerman, Gavin Stam, and Anthony Turnbow. They studied John Maxwell’s 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership and met in the football locker room on Fridays at 7 a.m. before class. After the first and second sessions, Cole challenged the boys to invite a fellow player and to be responsible and accountable that additional players be at the study. In addition to going through that book, the boys talked about different leaders in government, business, education, sports, etc. As part of those discussions, the group was able to meet Governor Henry McMaster and hear his thoughts on leadership.

CHAPIN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO