motor1.com
Audi explains why it is doing separate F1 engine to Porsche
Audi says its decision to build a different engine to fellow Volkswagen Group manufacturer Porsche for its Formula 1 entry was made to help better integration with different chassis. The German car manufacturer finally confirmed its F1 entry for 2026 at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, revealing it would...
McLaren Solus walkaround video reveals how you get in the supercar
McLaren plans to produce just 25 Solus GT supercars. McLaren has already sold all of them, so your chances of getting one are nil, but one of those 25 is Manny Khoshbin, who takes us behind the scenes with the track-only car. Khoshbin gets up close with it for a mini walkaround video.
Wolff: Audi and Porsche arrival will make F1 tougher
Audi confirmed at Spa on Friday morning that it will enter F1 in 2026 with its own brand new power unit. The manufacturer is close to finalising a deal to take over Sauber, which is currently competing under the Alfa Romeo name. Porsche meanwhile had yet to formally reveal its...
UK: Audi R8 drag races tuned RS3, RS Q8 in thrilling sibling showdown
The Audi R8 serves as the brand's supercar, but the automaker offers a slew of other high-performance models. The RS3 and RS Q8 roll off the assembly line with potent powertrains hiding under the bonnet, but the two competing against the R8 V10 Performance Spyder in the latest Carwow YouTube video aren't stock. This helps level the playing field between the three as they drag race each other.
Alpine investigating hydrogen power as F1’s future
Alpine has launched an evaluation study to determine whether or not hydrogen power could be the best direction for Formula 1’s long-term future. While the FIA recently signed off on plans for the next generation of F1 engines from 2026-2030 to be turbo hybrids run on fully sustainable fuels, there remains debate about where grand prix racing should position itself longer term as road cars transition to electric.
Kia EV9 teased during testing ahead of full debut in Q1 2023
Kia offers the first official look at the development of the EV9 three-row electric crossover. While there are spy shots of the model testing, the example in these pictures wears a little less camouflage. The EV9 features vertical headlights on each edge of the nose. Pieces of trim span the...
Porsche expects to build 80,000 Macan EVs a year starting in 2023
Porsche has high expectations from its upcoming fully electric Macan compact SUV as far as production volumes are concerned. More specifically, the automaker expects to build as many units of the Macan EV as the current combustion engine version. The target was revealed to Automobilwoche by Porsche production boss Albrecht Reimold.
Porsche Taycan crashing into parked Macan is an expensive collision
It’s unclear how the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo ended up underneath a Porsche Macan, but the expensive collision resulted in no injuries. The crash occurred just outside Madrid in Alcalá de Henares on Sunday 21 August at around 1 pm local time. Somehow, the Taycan scooped up...
Smart Car gets overlanding conversion with roof tent, stove, and sink
This heavily modified Smart Fortwo might be the world's tiniest overlander. The video above shows the pint-sized off-roader on a camping trip. The clip below chronicles the build from a stock vehicle into this rugged machine. One of the Smart's interesting features is that its plastic body panels are easily...
Must-see video: Tesla Model 3 destroyed in a massive hailstorm
Here is a story of a Tesla Model 3, which unluckily encountered a massive hailstorm in Alberta, Canada, and was completely destroyed. It happened on 1 August 2022 when Russ Osborne was driving his Model 3 northbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway South of Red Deer. He, and over 70 other vehicles, were caught by a massive hailstorm without any shelter in sight.
Ricciardo and McLaren to part ways at end of 2022 F1 season
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren have agreed to part ways at the end of the current Formula 1 season, bringing a premature end to his tenure at the Woking-based squad. In the wake of the Australian’s ongoing difficulties to get on terms with teammate Lando Norris during their two years alongside each other, McLaren began a process several weeks ago to agree a separation.
France is paying drivers up to €4,000 to switch to E-bikes
France has long been in the spotlight when it comes to European countries pushing the green switch. With Paris recently implementing a plethora of new rules and regulations limiting the access of cars to the city centre, it’s clear that France wants its capital city to be a walkable city, prioritising the mobility of people rather than cars.
Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form
The team announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the Australian that will see him leave at the end of this season, a year earlier than planned. Since he joined McLaren at the start of 2021, Ricciardo has struggled to adapt to the car and to match his teammate Lando Norris, although he did manage to score an impressive win in last year's Italian GP.
Vinfast and TOGG, do the new car brands have potential?
There are three different worlds in the automotive industry. One is formed by the developed markets, mostly rich countries where the population lives under good or very good living standards. Another one is China, a unique case of a fast-growing economy with its own peculiarities. And the third one includes all the developing economies that still need to go through a deep transformation.
Tesla exec says Autopilot prevents about 40 crashes per day
According to information shared at the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) in New Orleans, Tesla's Autopilot advanced driver-assist system may prevent about 40 crashes per day. It seems the car may avoid accelerating into objects or people even when the driver pushes the go pedal unintentionally. The...
