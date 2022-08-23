ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Ferrier From ‘Below Deck Med’ Recalls Bizarre Tweets From Chef Rachel – ‘I Found That Really Strange’

By Gina Ragusa
 4 days ago

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean recalled her own surprising Twitter exchange with chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck .

After Hargrove lashed out at Austen Kroll from Southern Charm , America’s Top Model , Below Deck , and Bravo, Ferrier recounted her own experience with Hargrove that left her jaw on the ground. Fans may recall how Ferrier tweeted a question in April 2021, asking, “Do Americans know what mangroves are?”

Hargrove’s initial reply was benign but somehow exploded into her accusing Ferrier of hating Americans … say what?

Hannah was confused by Chef Rachel’s response to her question on Twitter

Ferrier recently told Page Six that she tweeted the question because she was brainstorming for a potential children’s book project. “We use different words and different terms and things like that,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niLnA_0hRlOXCf00
Rachel Hargrove and Hannah Ferrier |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Heaps of people responded like, ‘Yeah, there’s lots in Florida. I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ And I woke up in the morning and there was like a million responses to this,” she exclaimed. “And I was like, I wasn’t controversial. So, like, I don’t understand why this tweet has, like, 400 responses.”

“And Chef Rachel had gone like, ‘What is your problem with Americans?'” she recalled. “‘Why are you always calling us stupid?’ I was like, ‘What? I’m so confused.'”

A non-controversial tweet blew up, Hannah recalled

Hargrove tweeted (per Page Six), “Grew up with them my whole life as well … I am curious to [sic] why she is making all these questions about Americans?”

The tweet then sparked others to come for Ferrier. “And then someone had written back and she was like, ‘Oh, she’s always asking about like whether Americans did this or that. Like, we’re stupid!'” Ferrier recounted. “And I’m like, ‘It’s a children’s book. I just wanna know if you call them something different in America, it’s not stupid.’ It’s just we’re from different countries.”

“And so I found that really strange ’cause especially in this day and age, to kind of insinuate that I’m taking a whole country where all my supporters are from and calling them stupid on the Internet is kind of a stretch for what the actual initial tweet was,” Ferrier said.

Hargrove later added in the thread that she wasn’t taking a “jab” at Ferrier, and she’s “just bad at Twitter” (per Page Six).

Austen and Chef Rachel had their own feud earlier this month

Earlier this month, Hargrove suddenly started attacking Kroll on social media and told Another Below Deck Podcast that they had talked on the phone and the conversation went south.  “So we talked on the phone and apparently it was Sunday fun day for him,” she said. “He was absolutely incoherent and he just said some nasty s*** to me. Which was ‘You’re not funny. You’re just mean.’ And then kept going on and on and on.”

Kroll remained silent about her remarks and the onslaught of other fallout attacks that occurred as a result. But he hinted about why he stayed quiet on his Pillows and Beer podcast. “We’re not going to dive in it,” Kroll said. “I didn’t respond because I’ve had quite a lot of experience with trying my hardest to not give people oxygen. I deal with that a lot on our show. So it was one of those things where it’s like, just let this thing die. Like I don’t really care that much. It’s not anything that 100 other people haven’t said that don’t really know me. So I just let it go.”

RELATED: Below Deck’s Chef Rachel Shades Tyra Banks After Body-Shaming Remark on ‘ANTM’

Comments / 0

#Below Deck
