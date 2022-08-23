Read full article on original website
Rock Springs mayor charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Earlier this month, Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest. According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Mayor Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
DCI continues to investigate in-custody death at SWC Detention Center
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – As of this morning no additional details of the in-custody death that occurred last week have been made available to the public. According to a press release last week, the death occurred in the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2022 and had been turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. No details regarding the deceased had been released by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office until next of kin could be notified.
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Patsy M. Lowseth (September 24, 1938 – August 24, 2022)
Patsy M. Lowseth, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. She was a longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Manila, UT, and Winton, WY. She died following a lengthy illness. She was born September 24, 1938 in...
Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)
Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of Brighton, CO. Mr. Gaylor was born January 28, 1951 in Denver, CO, the son of Donald and Wilma Seidenberg...
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 10, 1947, the son of Gary Hawks and Alice Harns. Mark graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1967 before starting a career in law enforcement working as a police officer and then as a sheriff. He then worked as the safety manager for John Bunning Transfer Inc. for 33 years until his retirement in march of 2015.
Doing Less With Less: Sweetwater Events Complex, Library System, RSFD Continue to Adjust (Part 2)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Doing less with less has been a way of life for different government units and dependent departments for the past few years. As these organizations and agencies manage how to best use the funds they have, it has made them take a hard look at their needs vs. their wants.
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore (December 1, 1958 – August 6, 2022)
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore, 64, passed away on or about August 6, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, WY, and former resident of Evanston, WY. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 1, 1958 in Evanston, WY; the son of Charles Thomas...
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, WY. He was a resident of Rock Springs, WY, 69 years and former resident of Seattle, WA. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born January 19, 1932 in Seattle,...
Gil German Announces Candidacy for Western’s Board of Trustees
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Gil German recently announced his candidacy for the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees. German released the following statement announcing his bid for a spot on Western’s board. Hello Sweetwater County residents, family, friends, and supporters,. I am officially announcing my candidacy for Western...
BLM Approves Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide on Public Lands
KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands. The proposal includes a carbon dioxide disposal well pad and pipeline,...
Delores Margaret Smith (February 28, 1929 – August 23, 2022)
Delores Margaret Smith, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Green River, WY. She was born in Clearwater, NE, on February 28, 1929, the daughter of Mathias Kaster and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Schultz. Ms. Smith graduated from Clearwater High School with the class of 1946. She married her lifelong sweetheart,...
Boy Scout Troop 86 Members Receive Merit Badges, Rank Advancements
ROCK SPRINGS — Last night Boy Scouts of America Troop 86 hosted a Court of Honor at the White Mountain Library where Scouts received merit badges and rank advancements. During the evening, Scouts were awarded the badges the boys had earned in June at Scout Hunt. Some of the badges earned included Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the Community, and Personal Fitness.
Interstate 80 Exit 142 on, off Ramps to Close Friday
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations on Friday. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area...
🍁 Hayrides and Pumpkins and Pictures, OH MY!
The second annual Fall Into Fall Festival is just around the corner!. This will be a FREE event that’s fun for the whole family. Don’t miss one of the last opportunities for outdoor fun before winter weather returns!. RSVP HERE NOW!. ABOUT. Games. Vendors. Music. Join us as...
A Dream Fulfilled: Erick Pauley Becomes Member of UW Broadcast Team
University of Wyoming football fans living in the southwest and central parts of the state will hear a familiar voice tomorrow afternoon when they tune into the radio broadcast of the Cowboys game against University of Illinois. Green River’s own Erick Pauley will be making his debut as the sideline...
