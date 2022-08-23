ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

financemagnates.com

What Will Be Different in the Next Crypto Cycle?

During a crypto winter, some participants cool their interest for a while, while others engage in daily speculation as to whether or not the market bottom is in, and why it all went wrong after the bull, despite the cyclical nature of what is occurring. This is, to some extent,...
financemagnates.com

Siam Commercial Bank Scraps $500M Acquisition Deal of Crypto Exchange Bitkub

Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has abandoned the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Bitkub Online, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange . In a statement issued on Thursday, the bank cited unresolved regulatory issues on the part of the crypto exchanges behind its move. “Bitkub...
financemagnates.com

KuCoin among 16 Illegal Crypto Exchanges Operating in South Korea

The South Korean authorities are now cracking down on overseas cryptocurrency exchanges as 16 such platforms operate in the country without authorization, local media The Korea Times reported. Among the illegal platforms are reputed global names like KuCoin and MEXC, which, according to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, have allegedly...
financemagnates.com

Indian Agency Raids Crypto Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber for FX Law Violations

Indian anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), raided the premises of CoinSwitch Kuber, one of the largest local cryptocurrency exchanges, under the suspension of forex law violations. The agency searched five premises linked to the crypto exchange, including office facilities and residences of directors and the CEO. CoinSwitch allegedly violated...
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
financemagnates.com

Large XRP Addresses Move More than 150 Million Coins

XRP witnessed a marginal price surge of 1% in the past 24 hours. In terms of weekly performance, the digital asset was down by almost 2%, compared to a dip of approximately 10% in ETH and over 5% in Bitcoin. The movement of XRP coins across the network has increased in the last few days.
financemagnates.com

Binance and the City of Busan Partner to Boost Blockchain Adoption

Binance, one of the largest companies in the global blockchain ecosystem, confirmed today that it has partnered with the City of Busan in South Korea to drive the adoption of innovative technologies in the South Korean city. The city of Busan will receive technical support and infrastructure from Binance for...
financemagnates.com

Afghanistan’s Taliban Government Shuts 16 Crypto Exchanges

Afghanistan's Taliban government is cracking down on the local cryptocurrency industry as it closed at least 16 exchanges operating from the country’s western Herat province. However, the names of the shuttered exchanges were not revealed. As reported by Ariana News, the crackdown came in response to the cryptocurrency trading...
financemagnates.com

Ethereum Addresses with Non-Zero Balance Hit All-Time High

With a price dip of over 12%, Ethereum has remained the worst-performing digital currency among the top 10 in the last seven days. However, Glassnode’s recent data indicates that the total number of ETH addresses with non-zero balances reached 85.367 million on Wednesday, which is the highest level on record.
