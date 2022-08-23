Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
What Will Be Different in the Next Crypto Cycle?
During a crypto winter, some participants cool their interest for a while, while others engage in daily speculation as to whether or not the market bottom is in, and why it all went wrong after the bull, despite the cyclical nature of what is occurring. This is, to some extent,...
Crypto Gains Popularity Despite Headwinds as 75% of Retailers Make Plans to Accept Crypto Payments
Expect to see a lot more retailers offering a "pay with crypto" option soon.
financemagnates.com
Siam Commercial Bank Scraps $500M Acquisition Deal of Crypto Exchange Bitkub
Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has abandoned the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Bitkub Online, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange . In a statement issued on Thursday, the bank cited unresolved regulatory issues on the part of the crypto exchanges behind its move. “Bitkub...
financemagnates.com
KuCoin among 16 Illegal Crypto Exchanges Operating in South Korea
The South Korean authorities are now cracking down on overseas cryptocurrency exchanges as 16 such platforms operate in the country without authorization, local media The Korea Times reported. Among the illegal platforms are reputed global names like KuCoin and MEXC, which, according to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, have allegedly...
financemagnates.com
Indian Agency Raids Crypto Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber for FX Law Violations
Indian anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), raided the premises of CoinSwitch Kuber, one of the largest local cryptocurrency exchanges, under the suspension of forex law violations. The agency searched five premises linked to the crypto exchange, including office facilities and residences of directors and the CEO. CoinSwitch allegedly violated...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Washington Examiner
Social Security: Half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days. The first check will be sent out to those who are eligible on Sept. 1, with the next monthly payment coming on Sept. 30. September is one of...
George Soros Just Bought These Stocks. Should You?
Large-scale investors can be smart to follow, but investors still need to do their own homework.
financemagnates.com
Large XRP Addresses Move More than 150 Million Coins
XRP witnessed a marginal price surge of 1% in the past 24 hours. In terms of weekly performance, the digital asset was down by almost 2%, compared to a dip of approximately 10% in ETH and over 5% in Bitcoin. The movement of XRP coins across the network has increased in the last few days.
financemagnates.com
Binance and the City of Busan Partner to Boost Blockchain Adoption
Binance, one of the largest companies in the global blockchain ecosystem, confirmed today that it has partnered with the City of Busan in South Korea to drive the adoption of innovative technologies in the South Korean city. The city of Busan will receive technical support and infrastructure from Binance for...
financemagnates.com
Afghanistan’s Taliban Government Shuts 16 Crypto Exchanges
Afghanistan's Taliban government is cracking down on the local cryptocurrency industry as it closed at least 16 exchanges operating from the country’s western Herat province. However, the names of the shuttered exchanges were not revealed. As reported by Ariana News, the crackdown came in response to the cryptocurrency trading...
financemagnates.com
Large Securities Companies in South Korea Plan to Launch a Crypto Exchange in H1 2023
Some of the largest securities firms in South Korea are on schedule to launch a virtual asset exchange in H1 2023, led by the Financial Investment Association. According to local news, the financial firms have applied for government approval to initiate the exchanges. An official from one of the securities...
2 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Industrial stocks can be some of the hardest hit during a bear market. They can also be the best performers in an ensuing bull market.
financemagnates.com
Ethereum Addresses with Non-Zero Balance Hit All-Time High
With a price dip of over 12%, Ethereum has remained the worst-performing digital currency among the top 10 in the last seven days. However, Glassnode’s recent data indicates that the total number of ETH addresses with non-zero balances reached 85.367 million on Wednesday, which is the highest level on record.
Chinese state media lauds U.S.-China audit deal as 'symbolic' for ties
SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese state media outlet the Global Times on Saturday praised an agreement reached between Beijing and Washington over the auditing of U.S.-listed Chinese companies as a "symbolic case" and a "useful lesson" for both nations.
