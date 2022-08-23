ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Anti-Immigration Rape Video Posted by Italy’s Frontrunner Giorgia Meloni Pulled by Twitter

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEufb_0hRlNCsR00
Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Twitter has pulled a controversial blurred video of an asylum-seeker sexually assaulting a Ukrainian woman that was posted by the woman likely to be elected as prime minister of Italy next month. Giorgia Meloni , who leads the Brothers of Italy party—which proudly boasts Fascist symbols in its logo—posted the video as part of a campaign promise to “secure the cities.”

The blurred video, which does not reveal the identities of the victim or suspect but which has full audio that includes the woman’s cries for help, drew scorn from her political opponents and praise from her center-right coalition partners Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, whose own anti-immigrant stance has drawn condemnation from human-rights groups. Salvini is facing a kidnapping trial for blocking a rescue boat of asylum-seekers in the sea under scorching temperatures while he was serving as interior minister between 2018 and 2019.

The video was shot by someone in an apartment above the sidewalk where the incident happened, and it first appeared on a newspaper website before Meloni re-posted it as part of her campaign.

Meloni leads a center-right coalition that looks to handily win snap elections on Sept. 25 after the dramatic fall of Mario Draghi’s government in July. The populist coalition has campaigned on Trump-style conservative promises, including a strong anti-immigration platform and hints that abortion rights could be diminished if they win.

The far-right leader has been a frequent speaker at the U.S. conservative conference C-PAC, where she has shared the stage with Viktor Orban of Hungary. She is also close to Steve Bannon, who headlined her conservative conference in Italy before the pandemic and with whom she campaigned in the last election.

If elected, Meloni would be the first female prime minister in Italy.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Giorgia Meloni: Far-right leader who's favourite to run Italy

For 40 years, Anna Maria Tortora has sold her ripe tomatoes and fresh cucumbers to loyal customers at her market stall in Rome. Little did she realise that the young girl who used to queue up holding the hand of her grandfather could be Italy's next prime minister. With that...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Italy#Violent Crime#Ukrainian#Fascist
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Hungary
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy