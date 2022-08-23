ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Van Buren County CSD launching new state program to address teacher shortage

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Teacher shortages are impacting classrooms across the country, leading state officials to take several measures. In January, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launched the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program in response to the shortages. The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program was created to...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Des Moines, IA
ktvo.com

Gov. Reynolds responds to Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds criticized President Joe Biden's new plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for many Americans. The plan would cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000. Recipients of Pell Grants, reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, would get $20,000 in loan debt forgiveness.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri fire departments train together

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Crews from three northeast Missouri fire departments are practicing teamwork this week. Firefighters from the Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Fire and LaPlata Fire and Rescue practiced relay pumping, water supply and hoseline handling techniques. Officials say these three departments rely on each other for mutual...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fieldwork#Pesticides#Soybeans#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#State
ktvo.com

Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri League of Women Voters, NAACP and two voters are suing to block a photo identification requirement for voting. The plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a local judge to stop the new law from taking effect Sunday. They allege it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights. Their...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
FLORISSANT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy