Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general says Biden is declaring war on American energy
ATLANTA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Atlanta, Mo., Wednesday night. KTVO had a chance to speak with Schmitt about a lawsuit that Missouri is a part of against the Biden administration. Seventeen states filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn the president's...
ktvo.com
Governor Parson visits Kirksville to promote September special session
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Truman State University on Thursday in Kirksville to talk about the special session he has called for on September 6. The special session will give lawmakers a chance to vote on two legislations that would be groundbreaking for...
ktvo.com
Van Buren County CSD launching new state program to address teacher shortage
KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Teacher shortages are impacting classrooms across the country, leading state officials to take several measures. In January, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launched the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program in response to the shortages. The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program was created to...
ktvo.com
Some Iowa students celebrate student loan forgiveness calling it "a huge relief"
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa students who qualify for forgiveness say it’s a huge relief. $10,000, that’s how much many Iowans making less than $125,000 a year will see wiped from their federal student loans. Current students enrolled in colleges could qualify as well. “This loan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Gov. Parson calling for certain agricultural tax credits and programs to be extended
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson (R-Mo.) held a press conference this week calling for a special session to take place starting on September 6. In the session, he calls for state officials to make historic tax cuts and lengthen agriculture tax credit programs for at least six years.
ktvo.com
Gov. Reynolds responds to Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds criticized President Joe Biden's new plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for many Americans. The plan would cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000. Recipients of Pell Grants, reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, would get $20,000 in loan debt forgiveness.
ktvo.com
Missouri Attorney General, U.S. Senate candidate condemns student loan forgiveness
ATLANTA, Mo. — A U.S. Senate candidate from Missouri is speaking out against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Biden announced on Wednesday that he will be fulfilling his campaign promise of forgiving $10,000 for U.S. citizens making less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 for individuals with Pell grants.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri fire departments train together
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Crews from three northeast Missouri fire departments are practicing teamwork this week. Firefighters from the Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Fire and LaPlata Fire and Rescue practiced relay pumping, water supply and hoseline handling techniques. Officials say these three departments rely on each other for mutual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri League of Women Voters, NAACP and two voters are suing to block a photo identification requirement for voting. The plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a local judge to stop the new law from taking effect Sunday. They allege it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights. Their...
ktvo.com
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
Comments / 0