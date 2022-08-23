ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDBJ7.com

Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
lootpress.com

Two arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 25, 2022, deputies were patrolling in the Hilltop area when they attempted to stop a...
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
WDBJ7.com

One dead in Bland Co. after ATV overturns

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles A. Clark, 80, died at the scene Friday after an ATV crash at around 11:30 a.m. on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. According to Virginia State Police, Clark was driving a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush clearing machine along a steep hillside field before the vehicle overturned multiple times and fell downward.
Lootpress

Fayette County man convicted of murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing. On February 18, 2021, police responded to 94...
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man accused of planting fake bombs

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (KDKA) — A man was arrested after allegedly placing two fake explosive devices in Bluefield, West Virginia. James Fowler, 50, is charged with possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, false reports concerning bombs and explosive devices, and threats of a terrorist act, according to West Virginia MetroNews.The devices were found inside Bluefield's federal building and a church. Police cleared the federal building and the church and dismantled the devices. There were no reported injuries. Fowler was taken to jail.
WVNT-TV

WVSP schedules DUI checkpoint in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.
Lootpress

Man arrested on drug charges and stealing motorcycle out of Mercer County

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Last night Deputy Withrow and Trooper Woods were investigating a Harley Davidson Motorcycle which was stolen from Mercer County. During the investigation, the motorcycle was located in the Pence Springs area of Summers County. A large amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin was also seized. A firearm was additionally seized during the investigation. Jonathan Crook of Pence Springs was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the Intent to deliver.
Lootpress

UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Turnpike Reopened

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
WSET

'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
WVNS

One lane closed after Welch underpass strikes again

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One lane is closed in Welch after a truck has crashed into the top of the nine foot underpass. McDowell County Dispatch confirm the accident occurred around noon today, August 26, 2022. The truck was unable to clear the top of their truck and crashed into the underpass causing it to […]
woay.com

Woman wins $100,000 top prize from lottery ticket bought in Tazewell County

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – A lucky woman walked into a Tazewell County Fast Mart and left $100,000 richer after winning the top prize of a Crossword 5X scratch lottery ticket. Lesa Wilson is the sixth and final top prize winner in the scratcher game. The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,244,000, and the chances of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 3.83.
