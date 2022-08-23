Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Virginia officers shoot, kill person who fired at them
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call early Friday, officials said.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
Woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Clonazepam
BARGER SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Friday for possession with intent to deliver for various substances, according to reports. A release by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicates that, on Friday afternoon, a search warrant was conducted in the Barger Springs area. The search warrant...
lootpress.com
Two arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 25, 2022, deputies were patrolling in the Hilltop area when they attempted to stop a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
WDBJ7.com
One dead in Bland Co. after ATV overturns
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles A. Clark, 80, died at the scene Friday after an ATV crash at around 11:30 a.m. on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. According to Virginia State Police, Clark was driving a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush clearing machine along a steep hillside field before the vehicle overturned multiple times and fell downward.
Augusta Free Press
Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges. Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fayette County man convicted of murder
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing. On February 18, 2021, police responded to 94...
West Virginia man accused of planting fake bombs
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (KDKA) — A man was arrested after allegedly placing two fake explosive devices in Bluefield, West Virginia. James Fowler, 50, is charged with possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, false reports concerning bombs and explosive devices, and threats of a terrorist act, according to West Virginia MetroNews.The devices were found inside Bluefield's federal building and a church. Police cleared the federal building and the church and dismantled the devices. There were no reported injuries. Fowler was taken to jail.
Plea deal off the table as former fire chief prepares to see trial for six-figure embezzlement charge
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Chief of the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department, Kenneth Churning, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday in relation to embezzlement charges on which he was indicted in March of last year. The rejection of the deal will ensure that Churning sees trial for the charges...
WVNT-TV
WVSP schedules DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Pulaski Police looking for suspect in 'breaking and entering' incident at Budget Inn
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this female suspect. The department said that this is in reference to an alleged breaking and entering incident that occurred at Budget Inn on Monday. If you recognize the suspect (who is seen...
wchstv.com
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County found safe, sheriff's office said
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:48 p.m. 8/23/22. A woman who had been reported missing in Raleigh County has been found safe, the sheriff's office said. Michelle Elizabeth Kelly has been located, according to a post Tuesday on the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. ORIGINAL STORY. The...
Man arrested on drug charges and stealing motorcycle out of Mercer County
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Last night Deputy Withrow and Trooper Woods were investigating a Harley Davidson Motorcycle which was stolen from Mercer County. During the investigation, the motorcycle was located in the Pence Springs area of Summers County. A large amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin was also seized. A firearm was additionally seized during the investigation. Jonathan Crook of Pence Springs was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the Intent to deliver.
UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
WSET
'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
One lane closed after Welch underpass strikes again
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One lane is closed in Welch after a truck has crashed into the top of the nine foot underpass. McDowell County Dispatch confirm the accident occurred around noon today, August 26, 2022. The truck was unable to clear the top of their truck and crashed into the underpass causing it to […]
woay.com
Woman wins $100,000 top prize from lottery ticket bought in Tazewell County
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – A lucky woman walked into a Tazewell County Fast Mart and left $100,000 richer after winning the top prize of a Crossword 5X scratch lottery ticket. Lesa Wilson is the sixth and final top prize winner in the scratcher game. The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,244,000, and the chances of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 3.83.
Comments / 0