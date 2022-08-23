ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German gas storage 80% full, progresses despite Russian cuts

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hRlMJ1J00

Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine .

Gas storage in Europe's biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to industry figures released Tuesday. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted that storage is “being filled steadily” but cautioned that a planned three-day halt to deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia next week “could temporarily dampen” the effort.

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity. Increasing the amount in reserve has been a key focus of the German government since Russia invaded Ukraine to avoid rationing for industry as demand rises in the winter.

The country's storage was about 56% full when Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June. It cited technical problems that German authorities have dismissed as cover for a political power play.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity. Gazprom announced Friday that the pipeline will shut from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for what it said is “routine maintenance” at a compressor station.

Germany is one of several European countries to be hit by reductions in Russian natural gas supplies since the war started. Dwindling supplies, fears of further cutoffs and strong demand have sent natural gas prices on Europe’s TTF benchmark soaring to record highs this month, fueling inflation and raising the prospect of a recession in Europe.

A month ago, the German government moved to tighten storage requirements. It introduced a requirement for storage to be 75% full by Sept. 1 — a target that already has been surpassed — and raised the targets for October and November to 85% and 95%, respectively, from 80% and 90%.

The joint managing director of gas industry coordination group Trading Hub Europe, Torsten Frank, cautioned in comments to the daily Rheinische Post that “we will be able to fill many facilities to 95% by November, but not all.”

However, he said that he doesn't expect a nationwide gas shortage to arise, though he can't rule out regional shortages. He said he is “very confident that private households won't have to freeze this winter.”

Russia accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany's gas supplies before the supply reductions started. In addition to prioritizing storage, authorities also are trying to encourage energy saving.

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russian#The Nord Stream 1#European
The Hill

Ukraine marks tense Independence Day hoping for more US help against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine will mark a tense Independence Day on Wednesday — an anniversary that also represents the six-month mark since a Russian invasion plunged the country into a war for its survival.     Ukrainians are resolute and determined to continue the fight, but the threat of heavy bombardment and the uncertainty of the war’s…
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Guardian

UK businesses: tell us about securing an energy contract

Businesses are struggling to secure energy contracts ahead of the October price cap rise. Some small businesses have reported suppliers refusing to renew their fixed-rate energy contracts, leaving them on unpredictable variable tariffs. We’d like to hear from small businesses about their experience of applying for a new energy contract...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

US business activity falls at its fastest rate since May 2020

Business activity at private US companies in early August dropped off at some of the sharpest rates seen since the beginning of the pandemic as rising interest rates and high inflation crimped consumer spending, according to data released Tuesday.
The Associated Press

France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Crypto firms say US sanctions limit use of privacy software

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is facing pushback from the cryptocurrency industry over sanctions imposed on a firm accused of helping to launder billions of dollars — with some funds going to North Korean hackers. Earlier this month, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the virtual currency...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Stocks slide, dollar rises as Powell spooks markets

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - An index of global stock markets fell, while short-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control.
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

802K+
Followers
173K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy