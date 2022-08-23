ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis

The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
Danka Kovinic 'honored' to face Serena Williams in first round of US Open

NEW YORK -- — Someone, of course, will end up in the history books as the last opponent of Serena Williams’ stellar career. It could be Danka Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro who is “honored” to be the first-round U.S. Open foe of someone she remembers watching on TV as a child.
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .338; Freeman, Los Angeles, .326; McNeil, New York, .322; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .311; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .307; Arenado, St. Louis, .300; Lux, Los Angeles, .297; M.Machado, San Diego, .297; Bohm, Philadelphia, .294; S.Marte, New York, .292. RUNS--Betts, Los Angeles, 97; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89;...
