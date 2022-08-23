Charleston convenience store chain to grow to 195 locations with NC acquisitions

State of South Carolina City of North Charleston Before the Public Safety & Housing Committee for the City of North Charleston City of North Charleston, Plaintiff, vs. Case Number 2022-CP-10-03873- Leroy Coleman, Neely Coleman, Margaret Johnson, Theresa Webb, James Coleman, and property located at 1992 Joppa Avenue, TMS# 466-16-00-027, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03875-Andrew Svochak, and property located at 2025 Baker Street, TMS# 472-04-00-034, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03872-Christopher Sutton, and property located at 2124 Meeting Street Road, TMS# 466-16-00-077, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03876-James E. Hamilton and Melvina S. Hamilton, and property located at 2126 Meeting Street Road, TMS# 466-16-00-078, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03871-Randolph and Habersham Investigation LLC, and property located at 2201 Bailey Drive, TMS# 469-10-00-175, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03870-Diane Wilson, and property located at 2229 Easton Street, TMS# 469-14-00-204, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03867-Doreen Witherspoon, Fern O. Samuels, Diane Wright, Alvin K. Witherspoon, Nathaniel Witherspoon, James L. Witherspoon, Daniel Witherspoon, and property located at 4870 Nesbit Avenue, TMS# 471-13-00-131, Defendants; SUMMONS To the Defendants above named: You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in these actions, a copy of which is herewith served upon you; and further to appear for a hearing on this matter in the Buist Conference Room, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:30 am. You are hereby given further notice that if you fail to answer this Complaint and do not appear to defend this action as required by Chapter 9 and/or Chapter 10 of the City of North Charleston Municipal Code (a copy of which may be found at http://www.municode.com/library/sc/north_charleston/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeID=COOR_CH10RECOST), a hearing will be held in your absence and an order will be issued by the City of North Charleston Public Safety & Housing Committee. Angela McJunkin, Director of Code Enforcement, City of North Charleston, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 (843)740-2670 This 24th day of August 2022, North Charleston, South Carolina AD# 2019458.

