Charleston convenience store chain to grow to 195 locations with NC acquisitions

The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
CARTER, Frederick Daniel, 49, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. DAIS, George, 93, of Edisto Island died Friday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. RICHARDSON, Melvin, 72, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dash Funeral Homes of Orangeburg. Colleton County. BROWN, Beatrice Preer,...
The Post and Courier
City of North Charleston poised to sell 3 vacant lots to nonprofit for affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to create more affordable places to live, the city intends to sell several lots located in a neighborhood threatened by gentrification to a housing nonprofit. City Council gave unanimous approval Aug. 25 to sell three parcels the city owns in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers
Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
The Post and Courier
New Publix-anchored Moncks Corner retail center fully leased with 12 shops before it opens
A new shopping center in Moncks Corner hasn't opened yet, but it's already fully leased. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Aug. 23 the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road will have 12 tenants. The 75,267-square-foot retail center will be...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
charlestondaily.net
This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston
Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
live5news.com
Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family. The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston patrolman had troubled driving record before fatal crash, attorney says
NORTH CHARLESTON — A police officer was disciplined several times for driving violations before he fatally struck a woman's car last month while responding to a call for service, according to an attorney for the woman's family. Raudnesia Waring died in the July 5 collision at the intersection of...
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
The Post and Courier
Summons - Leroy Coleman
State of South Carolina City of North Charleston Before the Public Safety & Housing Committee for the City of North Charleston City of North Charleston, Plaintiff, vs. Case Number 2022-CP-10-03873- Leroy Coleman, Neely Coleman, Margaret Johnson, Theresa Webb, James Coleman, and property located at 1992 Joppa Avenue, TMS# 466-16-00-027, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03875-Andrew Svochak, and property located at 2025 Baker Street, TMS# 472-04-00-034, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03872-Christopher Sutton, and property located at 2124 Meeting Street Road, TMS# 466-16-00-077, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03876-James E. Hamilton and Melvina S. Hamilton, and property located at 2126 Meeting Street Road, TMS# 466-16-00-078, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03871-Randolph and Habersham Investigation LLC, and property located at 2201 Bailey Drive, TMS# 469-10-00-175, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03870-Diane Wilson, and property located at 2229 Easton Street, TMS# 469-14-00-204, Defendants; Case Number 2022-CP-10-03867-Doreen Witherspoon, Fern O. Samuels, Diane Wright, Alvin K. Witherspoon, Nathaniel Witherspoon, James L. Witherspoon, Daniel Witherspoon, and property located at 4870 Nesbit Avenue, TMS# 471-13-00-131, Defendants; SUMMONS To the Defendants above named: You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in these actions, a copy of which is herewith served upon you; and further to appear for a hearing on this matter in the Buist Conference Room, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:30 am. You are hereby given further notice that if you fail to answer this Complaint and do not appear to defend this action as required by Chapter 9 and/or Chapter 10 of the City of North Charleston Municipal Code (a copy of which may be found at http://www.municode.com/library/sc/north_charleston/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeID=COOR_CH10RECOST), a hearing will be held in your absence and an order will be issued by the City of North Charleston Public Safety & Housing Committee. Angela McJunkin, Director of Code Enforcement, City of North Charleston, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 (843)740-2670 This 24th day of August 2022, North Charleston, South Carolina AD# 2019458.
iheart.com
Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
The Post and Courier
Sale of 118 W. Richardson Avenue pending Town Council action
One-eighteen W. Richardson Avenue, a commercial property located in the heart of Downtown Summerville, is up for sale. The property, most recently occupied by Century 21 Properties Plus, is owned by the Town of Summerville which is considering a pending offer. The sale price is stated at $950,000. In an...
The Post and Courier
My Charleston Weekend: Wine, crabs and more
August is coming to an end, and if you're anything like me, you're ready for fall. But there's still some exciting summer events happening in Charleston. Check out the Blue Crab Festival at the Awendaw Municipal Park, stomp some grapes at Deep Water Vineyard or see a play at a local theater.
The Post and Courier
Charleston County's affordable housing plan for 995 Morrison Drive inches forward
A divided Charleston County Council is slowly moving ahead with plans to develop affordable housing in a rapidly gentrifying part of the Charleston peninsula on a property that could be worth $30 million if it were sold. The county bought the 995 Morrison Drive property for $1.45 million in 1996...
