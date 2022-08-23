ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Friday Night Blitz Preview: Jonesboro-Hodge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers looked sharp last season finishing with a 10-4 record. They were one game away from the 2A state title game before falling to Amite (26-35). Now Jonesboro-Hodge looks ahead to the new season with a new attitude. They will be tested in week one when they play a veteran team in General Trass.
In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
Morehouse Parish Schools Closing Early Aug. 26

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to a City of Bastrop boil advisory, all Morehouse Parish Schools (Bastrop High School, Morehouse Magnet, Morehouse Elementary, and Delta Elementary) will be dismissing early at 9 am today, August 26, 2022. In a Facebook post, the School District says the closure is for the...
Neville and Sterlington first matchup ever goes down to the wire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You would never guess that this was just a Jamboree. The Tigers welcomed the Panthers into town for the first time ever and it lived up to the hype. There was no shortage of big plays by both squads, including a 80 yard touchdown catch by Sterlington’s senior wide receiver John Barr.
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
429 E. Mississippi Ave

2 Bedroom Home in Ruston - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ruston. This home features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room and dining room. Washer & Dryer to remain for tenant to use but will not be guaranteed or maintained by owner. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
400 W. Tennessee Ave.

3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Ruston - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home in Ruston. This home features a spacious open living area with hardwood floors and fireplace and kitchen with breakfast area. The spacious master bedroom has its own private bath and walk-in closet. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
Evening shooting leaves Ruston woman severely injured

The Ruston Police Department responded to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday in reference to a shooting victim requesting medical attention. Upon arrival, officers find Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Thurman had been driven to the hospital and left in the emergency room. It was...
Elementary school principal is hamming it up

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At Cypress Springs Elementary in Ruston, students filed into the gym for a surprise assembly. They had no idea that their principal Mary Wilkes Kilgore would be fulfilling a promise she made last year, and neither did Superintendent Ricky Durrett. “I knew they were doing it...
