2 Bedroom Home in Ruston - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ruston. This home features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room and dining room. Washer & Dryer to remain for tenant to use but will not be guaranteed or maintained by owner. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO