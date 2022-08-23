Read full article on original website
Flooding continues to hit communities across Northeast Louisiana
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The heavy rain fall over the past week has caused major flooding in some areas of the Arklamiss, especially the Sterlington area. Well we were hopeful we would get rain and then we started losing our crops and our pecans have fallen off so I was doing a little rain dance […]
Dozens of residents were affected by large flooding in east Ouachita Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the last couple of days Double K Estates community has been experiencing a large amount of flooding here in the area. I spoke with a local resident who says this is not the first time they are experiencing this issue and that it is getting out of control. The […]
Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
Friday Night Blitz Preview: Jonesboro-Hodge
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers looked sharp last season finishing with a 10-4 record. They were one game away from the 2A state title game before falling to Amite (26-35). Now Jonesboro-Hodge looks ahead to the new season with a new attitude. They will be tested in week one when they play a veteran team in General Trass.
In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
Morehouse Parish Schools Closing Early Aug. 26
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to a City of Bastrop boil advisory, all Morehouse Parish Schools (Bastrop High School, Morehouse Magnet, Morehouse Elementary, and Delta Elementary) will be dismissing early at 9 am today, August 26, 2022. In a Facebook post, the School District says the closure is for the...
Franklin Parish Schools closed on Wednesday 8/24
Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - All Franklin Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 24th according to Superintendent John Gullatt. Gullatt says it’s out of an abundance of caution due to closed roads throughout the parish.
Neville and Sterlington first matchup ever goes down to the wire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You would never guess that this was just a Jamboree. The Tigers welcomed the Panthers into town for the first time ever and it lived up to the hype. There was no shortage of big plays by both squads, including a 80 yard touchdown catch by Sterlington’s senior wide receiver John Barr.
Ouachita Green and Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union to host Fall Family Fun Night on October 29th at Kiroli Park
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 29, 2022, Ouachita Green and Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union will host a Fall Family Fun Night at Kiroli Park located 820 Kiroli Road in West Monroe, La. The event will take place from 4 PM to 9 PM. Gates will open at 3 PM. There will be […]
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
South Arkansas crewmen work to keep a Union County city prepared for possible flood
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Inches of rainfall over the course of multiple days raise concern for the City of El Dorado after an unexpected flood in early July. Public Works is doing everything it can to reduce the chance of another flood in Union County. Crewmen began working on routine projects early this week.
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
Pig Out!: Downtown West Monroe to host pig out event at Johnny’s Pizza on August 30th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, there pig out event at the Johnny’s Pizza House located at 809 Warren Drive in West Monroe, La. This event will support the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront property. The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM.
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
Louisiana man allegedly shoots girlfriend and leaves her at the emergency room; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to the Nothern Louisiana Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim. As officers arrived at the medical center, they found Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. According […]
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24. LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
Evening shooting leaves Ruston woman severely injured
The Ruston Police Department responded to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday in reference to a shooting victim requesting medical attention. Upon arrival, officers find Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Thurman had been driven to the hospital and left in the emergency room. It was...
Elementary school principal is hamming it up
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At Cypress Springs Elementary in Ruston, students filed into the gym for a surprise assembly. They had no idea that their principal Mary Wilkes Kilgore would be fulfilling a promise she made last year, and neither did Superintendent Ricky Durrett. “I knew they were doing it...
