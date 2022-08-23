ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
WHIO Dayton

Do you recognize this man? Facial reconstruction unveiled in Ohio cold case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Northeast Ohio are hoping a new clay facial reconstruction will help them crack a cold case from the late 1980′s. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.
Fox 19

Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
insideedition.com

Fleeing Suspect Overturns Family SUV During Ohio Police Chase

An Ohio family was trapped inside of an overturned SUV after a fleeing driver flipped their car over during a police chase. Samantha Sparkman, and her daughters, Hannah and Holly, were in a car parked in a Walmart parking lot. That's when a suspect fleeing from the police crashed into their car, flipping it over. After being reduced by firefighters, Samantha and Holly walked away with scratches and bruises. However, Hannah broke her collarbone in the accident.
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
WANE-TV

Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
hometownstations.com

Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants

(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?. Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
Ohio Capital Journal

Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
paydayreport.com

Tax Breaks Leading to Teachers’ Strikes in Ohio – Railroaders Blast Biden’s Proposed Settlement – Alabama GE Workers Move to Unionize

Greetings from the Burgh, where we are closely monitoring a series of high-profile teachers’ strikes across Ohio, including in Columbus, over devastating property tax cuts. Donate to help us cover costs of traveling to Ohio to cover these strikes. Please, if you can, sign up as one of our 711 recurring donors today.
