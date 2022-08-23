Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Do you recognize this man? Facial reconstruction unveiled in Ohio cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Northeast Ohio are hoping a new clay facial reconstruction will help them crack a cold case from the late 1980′s. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
WFMJ.com
Man wanted by several local police departments after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles
Brookfield, Hubbard and Farrell Police Departments are searching for a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles. In the last two weeks, 46-year-old Wayne Scott Sailar allegedly led Brookfield and Farrell police on 4 vehicle pursuits. According to Brookfield Township Police Department's Facebook page, Sailar may be driving a stolen dark...
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
insideedition.com
Fleeing Suspect Overturns Family SUV During Ohio Police Chase
An Ohio family was trapped inside of an overturned SUV after a fleeing driver flipped their car over during a police chase. Samantha Sparkman, and her daughters, Hannah and Holly, were in a car parked in a Walmart parking lot. That's when a suspect fleeing from the police crashed into their car, flipping it over. After being reduced by firefighters, Samantha and Holly walked away with scratches and bruises. However, Hannah broke her collarbone in the accident.
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
‘For me, it was an easy decision’: Ohio shooting suspect says
Marlow was originally charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and one count of having weapons under disability.
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Teen seriously injured in head-on crash with semi
A 16-year-old was seriously hurt after a head-on crash with a semi-truck.
WANE-TV
Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
hometownstations.com
Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants
(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?. Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas
If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity. Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
paydayreport.com
Tax Breaks Leading to Teachers’ Strikes in Ohio – Railroaders Blast Biden’s Proposed Settlement – Alabama GE Workers Move to Unionize
Greetings from the Burgh, where we are closely monitoring a series of high-profile teachers’ strikes across Ohio, including in Columbus, over devastating property tax cuts. Donate to help us cover costs of traveling to Ohio to cover these strikes. Please, if you can, sign up as one of our 711 recurring donors today.
