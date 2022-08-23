Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse tradition Bosco's returns to NYS Fair for 40th year with new additions
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the biggest attractions for many people going to the New York State Fair is the food. There have been lots of new vendors this year, but some have been at the Fair for over 40 years, like Bosco’s. For many Bosco is a...
cnycentral.com
Chubby Checker to twist again on Today in Central New York
Syracuse, NY — Mark you calendars! Chubby Checker is scheduled to appear on Today in Central New York Monday, August 29. Checker will be performing at 1 p.m. that day at the NYS Fair at the Chevy Court Stage. Checker who is known for his famous hit, "The Twist,"...
cnycentral.com
Family-run food stand Fresh Mex offers gigantic burritos at 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — As the 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, the 13-day event brought food and fun to Syracuse, attracting food lovers from all over Central New York. The options for food at the Fair seem endless, but one food stand commands attention...
cnycentral.com
Are Great New York State Fair vendors struggling or staffed up?
Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Famous SU hill bar Hungry Chuck's reopening Thursday night
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hungry Chuck's, a famous former staple of the Marshall Street area near Syracuse University, has announced on social media it will reopen Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. The bar closed in 2017 and was demolished along with other businesses behind Marshall Street to construct the new...
cnycentral.com
VIDEO: NBC3's Megan Coleman takes on The Superman ride at the 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing lots of food and fun to Syracuse – emphasis on fun!. On the second day of the Fair Thursday, NBC3 Anchor Megan Coleman took an exhilarating ride on one of the many roller coasters offered in the Midway area of the Fairgrounds.
cnycentral.com
Sea Lions share kisses, pose for photos during interactive NYS Fair exhibit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair began Wednesday, bringing unique exhibits, fun activities, and delicious food to Syracuse. One of the many family-friendly exhibits includes the Sea lion exhibit in the Family Fun Zone on the Fairgrounds. The interactive exhibit allows fairgoers to learn more...
cnycentral.com
ATM fees at the New York State Fair could cost you more than a couple bucks
Syracuse, NY — Cash or card? At the New York State Fair, that is the question. Plenty of fairgoers brought plenty of cash, and if they don’t, they could get hit with a pricy ATM fee. Visitors coming to the Fair should plan to bring some extra cash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
How to keep your kids healthy going back to school
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kids will be heading back to school in just a few weeks in Central New York but there are some concerns parents might have before sending their kids to school. Infectious viruses, such as COVID-19, the Flu, and Monkeypox are present in the county. Right now,...
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Department searching for dog that bit person to rule out rabies
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a dog that bit a person on Wednesday, August 24 in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve located off of Giles Street in Ithaca. According to department officials, the dog who bit the person around 2:30 p.m. is described...
cnycentral.com
NYS Fairgoers share mixed opinions on new designated smoking areas
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, and there were some noticeable changes from last year’s event. Signs posted around the Fairgrounds instruct people to smoke their cigarettes elsewhere and fairgoers expressed mixed reactions to the new smoking mandate that only allows smoking in designated areas.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police looking to identify person caught on surveillance cashing fraudulent check
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police in Jefferson County are attempting to identify a person caught on surveillance photo in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say the person was captured on surveillance cashing a fraudulent check at the Northern Federal Credit Union in Adams. Anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
SU fan group renames tailgate as part of NIL deal with football player
SYRACUSE — An up-and-coming Syracuse football player will be making more than $5,000 this fall after signing a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with one of Syracuse football's biggest and well-known tailgate groups. 'Fine Mess' has rebranded as "Enrique's SyraCRUZ Tailgate" after redshirt freshman and rising OL Enrique...
cnycentral.com
Patient information compromised in CNY data breach: How to know if you're one of them
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Personal information of 924,138 patients has been compromised in a ransomware attack on Practice Resources, LLC, a medical billing company that serves all Syracuse's hospitals and many other doctor's offices in Central New York. The compromised data reportedly includes patients’ names, home addresses, dates of treatment,...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Health Department offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
UTICA, NY — The Oneida County Health Department is now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics, according to the health department. The vaccine is a two-dose series. A booster dose has not yet been approved, the health department said. Doses are administered three to eight weeks apart...
cnycentral.com
Police identify man and woman found fatally shot inside Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police said two people were found dead in a home on Burnet Ave. Wednesday afternoon from "apparent gunshot wounds." The victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, at 3101 Burnet Ave. Early Thursday morning police identified one female victim as Alexis Sellin, 32,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police arrest man seen with gun in parking lot of St. Joseph's Hospital
Syracuse Police arrested a 57-year-old man after responding to reports of a suspicious person with a weapon in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, August 20. Officers responded to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a caller reporting seeing a man in the passenger seat of...
cnycentral.com
Referees call foul on parents: industry shortage caused by bad parental behavior
Parents out of control at local sports games—it’s a problem we’ve seen in the past, and some say it’s getting worse. With new sports seasons just days away, referees are expressing their biggest concerns—and the steps they’d like to see taken to feel safer.
cnycentral.com
Mother, boyfriend charged with manslaughter after 11-month-old dies from fentanyl overdose
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old, and her boyfriend have been charged with a felony in a Syracuse court after the baby died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022. Mother Elizabeth Sauve, 31, and her boyfriend Quyen Huynh, 38, are both facing manslaughter charges for the...
Comments / 0