Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Chubby Checker to twist again on Today in Central New York

Syracuse, NY — Mark you calendars! Chubby Checker is scheduled to appear on Today in Central New York Monday, August 29. Checker will be performing at 1 p.m. that day at the NYS Fair at the Chevy Court Stage. Checker who is known for his famous hit, "The Twist,"...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Are Great New York State Fair vendors struggling or staffed up?

Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Famous SU hill bar Hungry Chuck's reopening Thursday night

Syracuse, N.Y. — Hungry Chuck's, a famous former staple of the Marshall Street area near Syracuse University, has announced on social media it will reopen Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. The bar closed in 2017 and was demolished along with other businesses behind Marshall Street to construct the new...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

VIDEO: NBC3's Megan Coleman takes on The Superman ride at the 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing lots of food and fun to Syracuse – emphasis on fun!. On the second day of the Fair Thursday, NBC3 Anchor Megan Coleman took an exhilarating ride on one of the many roller coasters offered in the Midway area of the Fairgrounds.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sea Lions share kisses, pose for photos during interactive NYS Fair exhibit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair began Wednesday, bringing unique exhibits, fun activities, and delicious food to Syracuse. One of the many family-friendly exhibits includes the Sea lion exhibit in the Family Fun Zone on the Fairgrounds. The interactive exhibit allows fairgoers to learn more...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

How to keep your kids healthy going back to school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kids will be heading back to school in just a few weeks in Central New York but there are some concerns parents might have before sending their kids to school. Infectious viruses, such as COVID-19, the Flu, and Monkeypox are present in the county. Right now,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Fairgoers share mixed opinions on new designated smoking areas

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, and there were some noticeable changes from last year’s event. Signs posted around the Fairgrounds instruct people to smoke their cigarettes elsewhere and fairgoers expressed mixed reactions to the new smoking mandate that only allows smoking in designated areas.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SU fan group renames tailgate as part of NIL deal with football player

SYRACUSE — An up-and-coming Syracuse football player will be making more than $5,000 this fall after signing a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with one of Syracuse football's biggest and well-known tailgate groups. 'Fine Mess' has rebranded as "Enrique's SyraCRUZ Tailgate" after redshirt freshman and rising OL Enrique...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Patient information compromised in CNY data breach: How to know if you're one of them

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Personal information of 924,138 patients has been compromised in a ransomware attack on Practice Resources, LLC, a medical billing company that serves all Syracuse's hospitals and many other doctor's offices in Central New York. The compromised data reportedly includes patients’ names, home addresses, dates of treatment,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oneida County Health Department offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

UTICA, NY — The Oneida County Health Department is now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics, according to the health department. The vaccine is a two-dose series. A booster dose has not yet been approved, the health department said. Doses are administered three to eight weeks apart...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Police identify man and woman found fatally shot inside Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police said two people were found dead in a home on Burnet Ave. Wednesday afternoon from "apparent gunshot wounds." The victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, at 3101 Burnet Ave. Early Thursday morning police identified one female victim as Alexis Sellin, 32,...
SYRACUSE, NY

