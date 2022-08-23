Both Johnson City and Washington County school districts earned designations as Level 5 school districts according to TVAAS assessments. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool that schools use to measure their students’ growth each year. While this evaluation is related to the TCAP end of course test scores that were released earlier this year, these assessments have an emphasis on a student’s academic growth rather than where they score in relation to state standards and expectations.

