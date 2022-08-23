Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. Dabbs
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. Dabbs
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Related
Johnson City Press
NOT YET Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The funding pie for up to 146 public school systems to be split is more than $10 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per school system and a minimum of $10,000.
elizabethton.com
Carter County Schools receive TVAAS Level 5 distinction
Carter County Schools is one of 41 districts in Tennessee to earn TVAAS Level 5 distinction for the 2021-22 school year. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) measures students’ academic growth over time. TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students,...
Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport City Schools bullying up slightly for 2021-22 school year from previous year
KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years. The report, given to Tennessee this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 work session covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year June 30, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Providence Academy to build new educational wing
Head of School Ben Holland announced Aug. 19 that Johnson City’s Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility. The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroom for each grade from K4-12. It will also allow...
Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
wjhl.com
The Blake at Kingsport
(WJHL) Jake Weaver and Tramara Darnell from The Blake at Kingsport tell us about the assisted living community and the memory care available at The Blake. For more information call (423) 246-1100 or visit Blake Senior Living online.
Kingsport housing starts quadruple rate of 2 years ago, double last year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the likes of national builders D.R. Horton building homes as quickly as they can, the Kingsport housing market is blowing past home starts and construction values of previous years. “In Kingsport, the national builders have provided entry level housing options at a rate that has met the demand presented in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for academic growth
Both Johnson City and Washington County school districts earned designations as Level 5 school districts according to TVAAS assessments. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool that schools use to measure their students’ growth each year. While this evaluation is related to the TCAP end of course test scores that were released earlier this year, these assessments have an emphasis on a student’s academic growth rather than where they score in relation to state standards and expectations.
Johnson City Press
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and ETSU bring IT opportunities to students with the BlueSky Institute
BlueSky Institute, a new IT education program formed through a partnership between East Tennessee State University and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, has launched its first class. Over the last three years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and ETSU have been working to launch a new program...
Carter County trustee retires after 28 years
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A long-time public servant in Carter County is stepping down after serving the county for 28 years. Randal Lewis has served as Carter County’s trustee for over a quarter of a century, and now he’ll be enjoying retirement. On Friday, the community celebrated Lewis at a retirement party, where he […]
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Domtar announces temporary traffic pattern starting Aug. 29
KINGSPORT — Community members may soon notice an increase in truck traffic around Domtar. The heavier traffic volume is expected at the Clinchfield Street and Lynn Garden Drive entrances of the Kingsport mill site, a press release from the company said.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
Marion, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chilhowie High School football team will have a game with Marion Senior High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
Johnson City Press
Parent University to focus on substance abuse, mental health Aug. 30
KINGSPORT — On Tuesday, Aug 30, Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will host a panel discussion titled "Parent University: Empowering our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health." It will occur from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett High School's Nancy Pridemore Theater.
Johnson City Press
Highlanders chew up plenty of ground, beat Unaka
The Cloudland ground attack got back on track in a big way Friday night. The Highlanders took control of the Region 1-A race with a 46-28 victory over Unaka in a Carter County clash at Orr Field.
wcyb.com
Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates
WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
Comments / 0