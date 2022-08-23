ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…

The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge

Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?

EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
Meme Coins Redefined: HUH Token Aims To Overtake DOGE And SHIB In The Race For Utility, Potentially Raising $65 Million In Presale

As we like to refer to them, meme coins are cryptocurrencies created based on viral jokes. Despite their popularity among young and experienced crypto investors, they receive a fair amount of criticism from industry experts. Right now, the challenge is to alter perceptions or make something as amusing as a meme into a wise investment. Crypto enthusiasts must understand how meme coins are changing their fundamentals because social media trends and traders significantly impact the value of these cryptocurrencies.
TechScape: How a major change to ethereum could change cryptocurrency forever

On 15 September, the ethereum blockchain is planning to switch off its mining rigs. If it happens, it should reduce the carbon emissions of the entire ethereum ecosystem by orders of magnitude overnight, leaving bitcoin as the only major cryptocurrency to be built on the destructive proof-of-work concept. But the switchover could also throw some of the largest institutions in the sector into chaos, and seems likely to evolve into a cold war between the new version of ethereum and the diehard followers of the old. And that’s if it happens at all.
Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’

Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain Is Set for 2023 Release

Press Release: SafuuX plans to revolutionize the entire rebase concept. August 19, 2022, Brisbane, Australia – Leveraging the ongoing success of the Safuu protocol, the Safuu team has announced the upcoming launch of the SafuuX. The world’s first auto-rebasing layer 1 blockchain, scheduled for Mainnet in January 2023. The SafuuX blockchain will use a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism and feature SFX as the native coin, and SafuuX DEX as the native decentralized exchange on SafuuX chain.
If Ethereum Pulls Off the Merge, It Could Be a Game-Changer for Coinbase

Positive sentiment around Ethereum and the Merge could mark a return of retail investors to the crypto market. As a result, Coinbase will have a new opportunity to build its retail investor base, especially amongst investors looking to buy and stake Ethereum. Coinbase could also earn significant new revenue from...
