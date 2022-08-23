Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
inputmag.com
Another NFT venture disappeared hours after launch, this time with $815K
With each passing day, the crypto scams are becoming bolder, but the latest NFT rug pull is as brazen as it gets. SudoRare, a platform meant to facilitate NFT transactions, managed to run off with around $815,000 worth of user funds just six hours after launching. The platform was an...
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…
The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
Motley Fool
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?
EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
zycrypto.com
Meme Coins Redefined: HUH Token Aims To Overtake DOGE And SHIB In The Race For Utility, Potentially Raising $65 Million In Presale
As we like to refer to them, meme coins are cryptocurrencies created based on viral jokes. Despite their popularity among young and experienced crypto investors, they receive a fair amount of criticism from industry experts. Right now, the challenge is to alter perceptions or make something as amusing as a meme into a wise investment. Crypto enthusiasts must understand how meme coins are changing their fundamentals because social media trends and traders significantly impact the value of these cryptocurrencies.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
TechScape: How a major change to ethereum could change cryptocurrency forever
On 15 September, the ethereum blockchain is planning to switch off its mining rigs. If it happens, it should reduce the carbon emissions of the entire ethereum ecosystem by orders of magnitude overnight, leaving bitcoin as the only major cryptocurrency to be built on the destructive proof-of-work concept. But the switchover could also throw some of the largest institutions in the sector into chaos, and seems likely to evolve into a cold war between the new version of ethereum and the diehard followers of the old. And that’s if it happens at all.
cryptoglobe.com
Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’
Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
NEWSBTC
World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain Is Set for 2023 Release
Press Release: SafuuX plans to revolutionize the entire rebase concept. August 19, 2022, Brisbane, Australia – Leveraging the ongoing success of the Safuu protocol, the Safuu team has announced the upcoming launch of the SafuuX. The world’s first auto-rebasing layer 1 blockchain, scheduled for Mainnet in January 2023. The SafuuX blockchain will use a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism and feature SFX as the native coin, and SafuuX DEX as the native decentralized exchange on SafuuX chain.
Motley Fool
If Ethereum Pulls Off the Merge, It Could Be a Game-Changer for Coinbase
Positive sentiment around Ethereum and the Merge could mark a return of retail investors to the crypto market. As a result, Coinbase will have a new opportunity to build its retail investor base, especially amongst investors looking to buy and stake Ethereum. Coinbase could also earn significant new revenue from...
