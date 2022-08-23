Free and reduced Virginia school lunch eligibility expanded

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia parents are encouraged to apply for free school meals this school year, per an announcement from The Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow.

For the past two years, the Universal Free School Lunch service allowed all students to eat for free. Families must apply to determine eligibility for the free or reduced-price meal. More than 525,000 students qualified for free meals in Virginia when data was last collected in 2019. The new eligibility means approximately 64,500 more kids can access free meals.

Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals.

Household Incomes:

Household of 2: $33,873.50 or lower

Household of 3: $42,605.50 or lower

Household of 4: $51,254.25 or lower

Household of 5: $60,069.50 or lower

Household of 6: $68,801.50 or lower

Families can contact their local school nutrition department with questions about the free meal application form.

