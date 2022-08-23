Former Church Hill Court Clerk indicted for theft, investigation reveals improper actions of the city mayor

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Johnson City asks DA's office for preliminary investigation of police department
The city of Johnson City has asked the District Attorney’s office or the TBI to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department. In a letter hand-delivered Wednesday to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, the...
Johnson City Press
Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton. Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Jim Bryson, Tennessee...
Johnson City Press
Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Mayor set to leave office next week
There are three things on Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee’s mind these days. It’s what he’ll do once he leaves office on Aug. 31. “Hunt, fish and shoot,” Lee said.
Johnson City Press
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia's localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Bristol Casino, just two months...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 27
Aug. 27, 1885: The Comet brought forth sad news to readers. “Dysentery in an epidemic form is prevalent in the neighborhood of Big Limestone in this county. Within three weeks there have been forty-five cases and nine deaths. The last news we have is that the disease is abating.”
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County ministry to turn lunch box buses into mobile diners
ROGERSVILLE – Due to a lower participation rate, Of One Accord Ministry is planning to implement new strategies to boost involvement in its Lunch Box Program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministy served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners for August were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Avenue; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Johnson City Press
Domtar announces temporary traffic pattern starting Aug. 29
KINGSPORT — Community members may soon notice an increase in truck traffic around Domtar. The heavier traffic volume is expected at the Clinchfield Street and Lynn Garden Drive entrances of the Kingsport mill site, a press release from the company said.
Johnson City Press
Coffee, popcorn, and patriotism: Two Johnson City businesses focus on outreach to veterans and first responders
The Patriot Popcorn Company and Brewrista and the Bean both serve gourmet food and drink, but those are not the only things they serve. Located in the same suite at 407 S. Roan St. in downtown Johnson City, both businesses are dedicated to serving veterans, active service members, first responders and their families.
Johnson City Press
Settling accounts - New business locates in Big Stone Gap co-working space
BIG STONE GAP – A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymarang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state and...
Johnson City Press
Groundbreaking girls: Girls Inc. Bristol continues to raise funds for future recreation center
BRISTOL, Va. — Kids who currently attend Girls Inc. in Bristol donned yellow hard hats as they moved dirt with tiny blue and yellow shovels at the site for a future recreation center on Wednesday. However, the project has been a dream for longer than most of them have been alive.
Johnson City Press
Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District
BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
Johnson City Press
Parent University to focus on substance abuse, mental health Aug. 30
KINGSPORT — On Tuesday, Aug 30, Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will host a panel discussion titled "Parent University: Empowering our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health." It will occur from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett High School's Nancy Pridemore Theater.
Johnson City Press
NOT YET Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The funding pie for up to 146 public school systems to be split is more than $10 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per school system and a minimum of $10,000.
Johnson City Press
Climbing up that hill – Sports Car Club of America arrives for hill climb rally in Norton
NORTON – The Norton Expo Center and Park Avenue turned into a combination vehicle inspection station and block party Friday as the city got ready for the sound of horsepower this weekend. The Sports Car Club of America will take over a 1.75-mile stretch of the road between the...
Johnson City Press
Browns rides into Richlands record book in season-opening win over Gate City
GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday. The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport City Schools bullying up slightly for 2021-22 school year from previous year
KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years. The report, given to Tennessee this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 work session covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year June 30, 2022.
Johnson City Press
Legislators serve burgers, beans, talk bills
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Tennessee comptroller, a state senator and three state representatives Thursday afternoon as they served burgers and hot dogs to constituents. “It shows what wonderful representatives we have in this area,” said Kindle Conkin, corporate communications manager for Eastman Federal Credit Union and MC...
