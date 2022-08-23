ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Former Church Hill Court Clerk indicted for theft, investigation reveals improper actions of the city mayor

By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Church Hill, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Church Hill, TN
Johnson City Press

CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino payments

BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia's localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Bristol Casino, just two months...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 27

Aug. 27, 1885: The Comet brought forth sad news to readers. “Dysentery in an epidemic form is prevalent in the neighborhood of Big Limestone in this county. Within three weeks there have been forty-five cases and nine deaths. The last news we have is that the disease is abating.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County ministry to turn lunch box buses into mobile diners

ROGERSVILLE – Due to a lower participation rate, Of One Accord Ministry is planning to implement new strategies to boost involvement in its Lunch Box Program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministy served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Clerk#Mayor#Comptroller#Misuse#Church Hill Court
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards

Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners for August were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Avenue; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Domtar announces temporary traffic pattern starting Aug. 29

KINGSPORT — Community members may soon notice an increase in truck traffic around Domtar. The heavier traffic volume is expected at the Clinchfield Street and Lynn Garden Drive entrances of the Kingsport mill site, a press release from the company said.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Johnson City Press

Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District

BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Parent University to focus on substance abuse, mental health Aug. 30

KINGSPORT — On Tuesday, Aug 30, Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will host a panel discussion titled "Parent University: Empowering our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health." It will occur from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett High School's Nancy Pridemore Theater.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport City Schools bullying up slightly for 2021-22 school year from previous year

KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years. The report, given to Tennessee this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 work session covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year June 30, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Legislators serve burgers, beans, talk bills

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Tennessee comptroller, a state senator and three state representatives Thursday afternoon as they served burgers and hot dogs to constituents. “It shows what wonderful representatives we have in this area,” said Kindle Conkin, corporate communications manager for Eastman Federal Credit Union and MC...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy