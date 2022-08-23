Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
coingeek.com
India: NPCI chief bids on national blockchain platform, stresses importance of digital ledger
Dilip Asbe, the chief executive officer and managing director of the not-for-profit payment infrastructure platform the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is the latest government official to call for more adoption of blockchain technology in the country. In an opinion piece he co-authored with NPCI Senior Lead-Innovation Management Ashutosh...
Joe Biden Goes 'Dark Brandon,’ Comes Out Fighting
The president has been on a run of major policy achievements and seems to be enjoying it.
coingeek.com
Santander’s Piotr Zielonka on CoinGeek Backstage: Metaverse, blockchain tech setting the pace for the next decade
Every few decades, new innovation comes along that is so revolutionary and changes the world for good. Blockchain technology is doing that today, and it’s setting the foundation for the future, believes Santander Bank Polska SA’s Piotr Zielonka. Zielonka spoke to CoinGeek Backstage host Becky Liggero in Warsaw...
coingeek.com
Australia’s new gov’t pledges world-leading digital asset regulations
Australia wants to become a world leader in digital asset regulations, and it all starts with a comprehensive token mapping that will give the government a better understanding of the industry, the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, has stated. “Australians are experiencing a digital revolution across all sectors of the economy, but...
coingeek.com
Kraken’s Jesse Powell slams Tornado Cash takedown as ‘unconstitutional’
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell slammed the recent U.S. Treasury sanctions on Tornado Cash as “unconstitutional” and said the takedown of the project’s GitHub was “not necessary” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. The outspoken exchange boss said “people have a right to financial privacy” and...
coingeek.com
India presses ahead with CBDC pilot run on wholesale business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed further details of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) rollout plans. According to a report by Business Standard, the pilot testing of the digital rupee will kick off as planned in the 2022-2023 fiscal year but will be introduced to wholesale businesses.
coingeek.com
SEC chief Gary Gensler fires warning shot at ‘crypto’ companies
Gary Gensler is coming after digital currency companies. In his recent opinion piece published on the Wall Street Journal, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at the digital currency industry. Business compliance. Gensler’s main message for digital currency businesses was that just because...
coingeek.com
South Korea finance giants eye digital asset exchanges by H1 2023
A new wave of digital assets exchanges is about to hit the South Korean market as several traditional finance firms set up talks with regulators to get the necessary licenses to establish digital asset exchanges that will start operating in the first half of 2023. According to a report from...
