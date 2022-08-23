Read full article on original website
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season with a 25-16, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Desert at home on Thursday. The Lobos (1-2) were down 24-21 in the third set, but fought back to win five straight points to close out the set and the match.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic loses season opener 42-10 to Lakewood St. Edward
The Vikings kept the game close early, but St. Edward pulled away in the second half
