LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season with a 25-16, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Desert at home on Thursday. The Lobos (1-2) were down 24-21 in the third set, but fought back to win five straight points to close out the set and the match.

LITTLEROCK, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO