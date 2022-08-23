Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation
OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
Breaking news: Nuru sentenced to prison
Former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, capping a criminal corruption scandal with consequences that continue to ripple through the halls of city government. In his nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of the Department of Public Works, Nuru accepted a multitude of bribes and kickbacks from contractors and companies who do business with the City. Nuru pleaded...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy of the year arrested on illegal gun charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff's investigators have arrested a 15-year veteran deputy who won "Officer of the Year" two years in a row during an illegal firearms investigation. The Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked Matthew Buckley, 41, of Pinole, into the Martinez Detention Facility on two...
KTVU FOX 2
DA finds San Jose cops who fatally shot auto-theft suspect acted lawfully
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After an investigation into a deadly police shooting involving a carjacking suspect in San Jose, the district attorney's office found that officers used lawful force when they discharged their weapons. In a 41-page report by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors concluded that officers'...
2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid
SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
As Nuru is sentenced to prison, has San Francisco changed, or is corruption a given?
Mohammed Nuru was a man who “got sh— done.” That’s how Supervisor Aaron Peskin remembered the former public works director, who was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, in an interview on Tuesday. When a constituent cornered Peskin with a complaint about trash piling up on the street and 311 complaints getting them nowhere, it was Nuru to whom Peskin turned, and it was Nuru who swiftly resolved...
East Bay man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed classmate
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Monday for selling the fentanyl that killed a high school classmate. Gage Pascoe pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing fentanyl Feb. 14, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of […]
5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation
VALLEJO -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
Bay Area deputy arrested on multiple felony charges, sheriff's office says
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that it arrested a member of its own team on weapons, drug and grand theft charges.
Officer kills gunman during exchange of fire following Oakley domestic dispute
OAKLEY -- Police in Oakley shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire following a standoff with officers early Friday morning, authorities said.The shooting happened several hours after the initial call to police about a domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane in a neighborhood between Main Street and Village Parkway. The caller reported her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around with her in the car, not letting her leave. She also told police her boyfriend said he was going to kill her and himself. After arriving at the residence, the woman ran away...
SFist
More Nuru Fallout: Prominent Landlord Victor Makras Found Guilty of Bank Fraud
As we learn more about the terms of Mohammed Nuru’s prison sentencing, another big shoe drops — SF real estate magnate Victor Makras has been found guilty in a bank fraud scheme involving former PUC chief Harlan Kelly. If you or someone you love has Makras Real Estate...
No charges for San Jose officers who fatally shot carjacking suspect
SAN JOSE – No charges will be filed against four San Jose police officers involved in a deadly shooting with a man involved in a pursuit and attempted armed carjacking earlier this year. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office announced Thursday that the January 19 shooting of Robert Seth Carter by officers Alex Gutierrez, Thomas Ortiz, Shayna Nail and Aidan Guy was lawful.In a 41-page report on the shooting (.pdf), prosecutor Robert Baker said "…. there is abundant circumstantial evidence that Carter intended for the police to shoot and kill him." "Despite having a gun with no ammunition, he...
SFGate
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
Eville eye
Suspect Arrested, Charged in Emeryville Apartment Complex Double-Shooting
Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident at the Courtyards on 65th apartment complex last Thursday evening. The two victims are in stable condition and recovering from their injuries according to Emeryville police. Photos from the crime scene showed a substantial...
San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shootout with Oakley police, department says
An Oakley police officer fatally shot a man that the department says had fired several rounds at police during a standoff in a home early Friday. The altercation originated with the 58-year-old man's girlfriend calling police to report that he was armed and threatening to kill her and himself on Thursday night, the Oakley police department said in a statement.
Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon
MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison correctional officer under investigation dies by suicide
VALLEJO, Calif. - A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said. A coroner's spokeswoman said that the Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo is still technically under investigation, but preliminary results...
KTVU FOX 2
Police chief defends officers who released man suspected of trying to steal catalytic converter
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco police chief is defending his officers after they drew criticism for not arresting a man who was accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Newly released bodycam video shows officers assigned to the Richmond Station, detaining a man in the area of 24th...
Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized
OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday, Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
