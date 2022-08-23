ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Press

City Council appoints new members to commissions

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council appointed new members to the Planning Commission, Social Equity Commission and Criminal Justice Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor R. Rex Parris nominated each of the appointees and the Council unanimously confirmed them.
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council approves new eviction protections

Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
CBS LA

Westchester residents frustrated with growing homeless encampment

Since the pandemic began, some Westchester residents say they don't feel safe going to their public park where a homeless encampment has grown and even spilled over into the parking of the library and senior center. On Thursday, handicap parking spaces taken by RV's could be seen, along with campers and their belongings in the breezeways, just some of the reasons that Lisa Gains recently organized a group called Save Westchester Park. "Fewer and fewer people are wanting to go to our own public park and our library because they don't feel safe," Gains told CBSLA. Gains, who organized the group after months...
Antelope Valley Press

End-of-summer community resource fair scheduled

PALMDALE — Palmdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church and African Communities Public Health Coalition will host an end-of-summer community resource fair, on Sunday, geared toward raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco in Black and Latino communities and other community resources. The resource fair is scheduled, from 10 a.m. to...
theavtimes.com

Avenue K construction continues for new recycled waterline in Lancaster

The city of Lancaster is continuing work on the new recycled waterline that runs underground along Avenue K. The next stage of construction begins Aug. 24 and will involve extending the recycled waterline from the 12th Street West intersection, with traffic restrictions extending from 15th Street West to 12th Street West.
theavtimes.com

LA County Supervisor calls for relocation of young offenders

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell called on the county Probation Department Tuesday to immediately begin transferring more than four dozen youth offenders out of the much-criticized Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to a probation camp in Malibu. In a lengthy statement, Mitchell cited “a...
internationaltechnology.com

City tries to cancel use of the term homeless

Public officials in Los Angeles have called for instead using such labels as ?people living outside?. America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood mayor’s popularity is waning

Yesterday I was at Vons on Manchester and Mayor Butts was too. He was walking around without a mask on and I didn’t see anyone speaking to him. Literally no one. I found this odd because if you let the council tell it the majority of voters are happy with their performance as our elected leaders.
rtands.com

L.A. Metro line extension in the running to receive much needed funding for completion

There have been a lot of hands trying to reach for California’s $97 billion state surplus, and some will be slapped away. Officials are trying to land some of the bonus money to help build a 3.2-mile extension of a light rail line, called the L line, into San Bernardino County. The extension would originate in Los Angeles County. Currently, there is a nearly $750 million funding gap for the project, and there has been a scramble trying to get the needed money. State legislators tried to get some earmarked in the state budget, but that attempt failed. The extension will have to go up against other rail projects in a battle for remaining dollars.
sb-american.com

Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program

Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
Antelope Valley Press

Livestock auction record in sight

LANCASTER — The 67th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction was a rousing success, organizers said, with the potential to break even last year’s record amount raised. The auction, which was held, Thursday, at the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, is the culmination of months of hard work for the members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations who raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
theavtimes.com

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
Santa Monica Daily Press

Rent relief program opens Monday

The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.

