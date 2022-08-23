ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Friends, fans in shock over death of local steel guitar legend Petree

CALIFORNIA CITY — It wasn’t supposed to end like this for local steel guitar master and Bakersfield Sound legend Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree. “At this moment, I’m not sure exactly what happened,” Laurie Sanders, Larry Petree’s cousin, told The Californian, on Tuesday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lost Angels plan giveaway of classic pickup truck

LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class. Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

“Antelope Valley Walls” returns to the Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Previously known as “POW! WOW! Antelope Valley”, Antelope Valley Walls is coming back for its fourth installment in the region with a new set of lively murals to adorn the community. Antelope Valley Walls is a week-long event hosted by the international organization, Worldwide Walls,...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For September 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – September 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fun finale

PALMDALE — Two high school runners finished first for the men and women at the final race of the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series on Thursday, as they prepare for their senior year of varsity cross country. Knight senior Miguel Soria and Quartz Hill senior Laisette Rachal will...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mistakes cost Knight in loss to Simi Valley

PALMDALE — One might look at the final score and say, “Wow, Knight got beat pretty bad.”. But as first-year head coach Timothy Brandon said, “It didn’t paint the whole picture; it painted an ugly picture, but it didn’t paint the whole picture.”
Antelope Valley Press

Garces Memorial runs to victory over Paraclete

LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team experienced a different kind of disappointment while leaving the field on Friday night, but at least this week the Spirits played a full two halves of football. Paraclete was plagued by miscues and penalties in a 41-7 loss to Garces Memorial at Marauder...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fire razes longtime Lancaster store

LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
scvnews.com

Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients

George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man assaulted with wooden stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Desert flooding damages LA to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

End-of-summer community resource fair scheduled

PALMDALE — Palmdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church and African Communities Public Health Coalition will host an end-of-summer community resource fair, on Sunday, geared toward raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco in Black and Latino communities and other community resources. The resource fair is scheduled, from 10 a.m. to...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale cruises past Burroughs

PALMDALE — Palmdale’s Amour Gipson wanted to make sure first-year head coach Anthony Coleman’s first game at his alma mater was a memorable one.
PALMDALE, CA

