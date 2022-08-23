Read full article on original website
Inmate who miscarried while deputies stopped for coffee on way to hospital awarded $480K
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital.Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payment, but Quinones must formally accept the settlement before it becomes final, the Orange County Register reported."That's a very good result for someone badly treated in the jail," her lawyer, Dick Herman, told...
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
Law Enforcement Officer Among 4 Killed While Serving Eviction Notice in Arizona
An Arizona constable was shot to death, along with three others, while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex Thursday, authorities said. The husband of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez, 43, confirmed her death to the Tucson Sentinel. "I'm still trying to put it together," her husband, Gabriel Garibay...
Resident armed with weapon confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a weapon. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a weapon, which appeared to be some sort of long metal blade, as they rallied out front...
California man gets life for killing 2, including father
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus...
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
1-year-old mountain lion killed on SoCal freeway one month after his brother died same way
Another collared mountain lion has been killed by a car on a Southern California freeway, only one month after his older brother died the same way, wildlife officials say.
$480K to inmate who miscarried after stop for coffee
SANTA ANA, Calif — Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal...
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown
Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
Authorities identify one set of remains found in Lake Mead, 20 years after man’s death
Skeletal remains found in drought-stricken Lake Mead in May have been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who was reported to have drowned two decades ago, a coroner has found. The remains found May 7 at Callville Bay are one of several discoveries made since May 1 as the...
LAPD Drops Kid Gloves, Impounds Over 30 Cars in Street Takeover Raid
So-called "street takeovers" are one of the most dangerous trends spreading across Southern California right now. Unlike street racing (which is also highly dangerous and very illegal) which is effectively drag racing in business parks or on unobstructed-enough roadways after hours, street takeovers involve a large group of cars "taking over" an intersection or parking lot, and in most instances don't involve racing at all.
Lawmakers reach deal on housing production bills
SACRAMENTO — Facing a housing shortage in the nation’s most populous state, California’s legislative leaders, on Thursday backed a pair of bills that would open up much of the state’s commercial land for residential development, bypassing some local zoning laws to replace shuttered shops with affordable apartments.
Ex-marine sentenced to 15 years to life for North County DUI wrong-way crash
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison.
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree
An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31. As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed...
3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring
Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
Firearms found after standoff ends with 2 brothers killed
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — State authorities say more than 1,000 firearms and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Ohio property where a weekend standoff ended with law enforcement shooting and killing two brothers.Local authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, fired guns at law enforcement vehicles during the standoff and one of the brothers had threatened to explode a propane tank rather than be captured.The Knox County sheriff's office said the standoff began after a bail bondsman reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday that his vehicle had been shot at multiple times as...
Business briefs, Aug. 26, 2022
‘Pre-bunking’ shows promise in fight against misinformation. Google and a team of university researchers have hit on what they say could be an effective way to make people more impervious to the harmful impact of online misinformation. In experiments, the researchers showed people videos that explain how things like emotionally charged language or false comparisons can help persuade people to believe false claims. The people who saw the videos were later tested and found to be better able to distinguish false claims from accurate information. It’s an approach called pre-bunking, and university researchers and Google say it holds promise as a relatively easy and effective way to bolster critical thinking and make people more able to resist misinformation.
