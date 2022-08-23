ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Newsline

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

By Lindsey Toomer
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcq9R_0hRlJTUi00

A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi)

A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country.

The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers’ weekly pay “penalty” compared to other non-teacher graduates is -35.9%, taking the lead of all states by at least 3 percentage points. The situation has only continued to worsen nationally over time, with the pay gap increasing as inflation rises and wages don’t.

Other college graduates have seen their weekly wages increase from about $1,564 in 1996 to $2,009 in 2021 — good for $445. But for teachers, weekly wages have increased from $1,319 in 1996 to $1,348 in 2021 — a measly $29 increase.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Colleen O’Neil, an associate commissioner of educator talent with the Colorado Department of Education, said there is variety in teacher pay equity across the state, so it can be difficult to make sweeping conclusions. She works statewide to help with educator recruitment and retention.

“Applying it just carte blanche sometimes can be a little bit difficult and doesn’t help get to strategies all the time,” O’Neil said. “But it is definitely an indicator of a problem in Colorado that our superintendents and our hiring managers in districts would say has been a pretty challenging environment for them for years.”

O’Neil said the general pay structure for school districts is locally controlled by school boards, and she’s seen several districts make strides in recent years to increase starting pay. Another new solution she’s seen is districts modifying teacher’s workloads, with some cutting down to four day work weeks, like the 27J Schools in Brighton.

Mike Maes, president of the Pueblo Education Association, said it’s unfortunate to see how high Colorado teachers’ pay gap is, given the cost of living in the state. He said teachers are highly educated and trained people, and should be paid as such.

“It’s just really difficult for teachers to survive on the salaries that they’re being given,” Maes said.

One of the biggest difficulties in Pueblo is recruiting and retaining educators, Maes said. He said that as of Monday the district had 11 elementary school openings, 12 middle school openings, two high school openings and four special education teacher openings.

It's mind boggling to think about how we are really pushing people out of education ... Things keep piling on them and nothing gets taken off.

– Rob Gould, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association

While Pueblo has a relatively low cost of living compared to other parts of Colorado, Maes said it’s still hard to recruit educators with it being a smaller, more rural area.

Rob Gould, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, said he’s always talked about improving teacher salaries throughout the 25 years he’s been teaching, and EPI’s report highlights the challenges educators face. Gould said he’s saddened, but not surprised, to see Colorado as having the highest gap. He said educators in the state have been in a crisis for a few years that will only continue to accelerate if action isn’t taken soon.

“This is something we’ve lived with for a very long time,” Gould said. “If anything comes from this work, I hope that this helps to wake up our voters in Colorado to really see that we need to do something about this challenge today, yesterday even.”

Gould said he’d like to see the Colorado Legislature take a serious look at the issue as soon as possible. With much school funding coming from the state budget, he thinks this could be part of the reason why teacher pay gaps have only worsened. Gould said measures like the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and the “ budget stabilization factor ” — a mechanism by which lawmakers have withheld money owed to schools — only take funding away from schools for both students and educators.

O’Neil said she’s seen some attempts from the state Legislature to get additional tax dollars to schools. She said other states have implemented minimum salary schedules for teachers, something Colorado has yet to do.

The teacher wage penalty hit its record high in 2021, which is when teachers and students alike were adjusting to new methods of learning as the coronavirus pandemic changed education. With the addition of the pandemic to an already dire financial situation for the profession, teacher shortages have also grown. Gould said educators are being asked to pick up more and more responsibilities every day as substitute teachers are also dwindling and class sizes are growing due to so many educator openings.

“It’s mind boggling to think about how we are really pushing people out of education,” Gould said. “Things keep piling on them and nothing gets taken off.”

Teacher openings remain

Gould said an educator he knew had been with Denver Public Schools for almost 30 years retired last year after her daughter called her out for always working on the weekends. He said he and his wife, who is also an educator, have even had the conversation with their kids about how difficult it could be for them if they decide to go into education.

Between the end of last school year and now, Gould said DPS has hired 630 new teachers, with 150 openings still remaining. He said Denver is lucky that its voters have continued to support its public education system, but that same support isn’t necessarily seen statewide.

“In the last couple of years I think we’ve done a lot to try to support education,” Gould said about Colorado. “It’s just that we’re coming from such a deficit that the strides that we’re making are not really felt or seen.”

EPI’s report also found that while teachers’ benefits are supposed to help balance the weight, it hasn’t been enough to offset the growing pay penalty. In 2021, benefits offset the 23.5% average wage penalty nationally by 9.3%, which still puts teachers below average by 14.2%.

O’Neil said it’s disappointing to think that potentially great teachers are being deterred from the profession because of low pay, because she said there are so many rewarding benefits to being a teacher. Another potential strategy she said could help is ensuring teachers enter the profession debt-free with the help of grants and scholarships.

“That is a big indicator of success long term of being able to retain teachers, is that they can make their monthly bills,” O’Neil said. “All teachers entering the profession should have a living wage, and that study is saying that may not be what’s happening for us.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S. appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 3

Related
K99

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Public Education#Special Education#Legislature#Rural Area#East High School#Carte Blanche
Colorado Newsline

County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests

County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of Colorado Open Records Act requests for cast vote records from the 2020 election after Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, hosted the “Moment of Truth Summit” in Springfield, Missouri, last weekend.  In a call to action at the summit, which was livestreamed, Lindell said “every single person […] The post County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
ksjd.org

New report shows Colorado teachers losing ground in pay penalties

Public servants frequently receive lower pay than workers in the private sector, but for teachers that pay gap is particularly striking. A new report out from the Economic Policy Institute found that the so-called teacher pay penalty is at an all time high, but that gap is even higher right here in Colorado. KGNU News Director Shannon Young spoke with report author and Economic Policy Institute research associate, Sylvia Allegretto.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers

Eagle County School District is pleading with area residents to offer vacant spaces to educators at rates they can afford and will even matchmake teachers and property ownersEAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny place to call home: His apartment covers about 375 square feet and doesn’t have a closet. But the middle school math teacher has everything he needs in his new space and he says he is relieved to have found a reasonably priced spot in Eagle County School District, where just 6% of homes are affordable to educators earning the average teacher salary, according to data compiled by the Keystone Policy Center. “You will have to make a sacrifice and you will have to get lucky,” Trommater, 44, said. His struggle to find an affordable place to live is one shared by many teachers across Colorado. Even though average teacher salaries in Colorado have jumped by about 25% in the past seven years, fewer than one-fifth of homes are within reach of teachers who make an average salary in their district. TODAY’S UNDERWRITER In Eagle County, the lack of affordable housing has become so severe that the superintendent in July sent a letter to community members pleading with them to open their homes and any vacant rooms and spaces they own to educators desperate for a place to live. The letter, mailed out to all property owners in the county, was the district’s latest — and perhaps most creative — attempt to expand the housing stock affordable to its employees. The district also is constructing a 37-unit apartment building for educators and support staff. Meanwhile, some educators in the district have turned to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to become homeowners.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

The Greatest Show in Colorado Comes to Boulder

Circus Foundry, Denver’s premier contemporary circus company, is proud to announce the opening of their latest show “Smoke & Mirrors” this September at theaters in Boulder and Denver. They will be in Boulder at the Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut St, September 2nd / September 3rd. This new artistic production features acrobatics, aerial arts, juggling, dance, and more.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients

Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.  As the state has seen an influx of new patients […] The post Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado leaders aim to regulate turf amid water woes

Colorado leaders across the state are looking for ways to regulate turf grass amid constricting water resources, as the Colorado River Basin enters its 23rd year of a drought. Bureau of Reclamation Chief Camille Calimlim Touton said during a Senate hearing in June that the state’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are also at “historically low levels,” hovering at a 28% storage capacity.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy