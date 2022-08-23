ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Doctor and his wife pledge $5.7 million to spinal center at Johns Hopkins

By Meredith Cohn, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Monica Lopossay/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A doctor-turned-health-care-entrepreneur and his wife pledged $5.7 million to the Johns Hopkins University and the Johns Hopkins Health System for the Department of Neurology’s spine oncology program earlier this week.

The gift from Dr. Scott Rifkin and his wife, Frances Rifkin, a nurse, came as a family member was receiving care from the Dr. Nicholas Theodore, director of the Hopkins Neurosurgical Spine Center.

Theodore is an expert in brain and spinal cord injury, minimally invasive spine surgeries and robotics. He treats patients with traumas, malformations and deformities, degenerative conditions and tumors.

“Dr. Theodore’s research and compassion has been integral in helping our family navigate serious medical issues,” said Rifkin in a statement. “I am so grateful for his groundbreaking work in spinal disorders and honored that Fran and I can support his work with a significant gift that will continue to help move his research and treatments forward making a difference for patients today and well into the future.”

The couple has already provided $2.4 million and have pledged the balance by June 30, 2024. About $2.3 million is earmarked for equipment in Theodore’s lab at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, while the balance will go to the university. The remainder will be spent on research and treatment.

“Along with my colleague Dr. Daniel Lubelski, we will be launching a robust research effort that will include imaging, robotics, radiation, digital phenotyping, development of bio-markers and ultimately novel chemotherapies,” Theordore said in a statement. “This gift will transform our ability to make inroads on many fronts and I look forward to our partnership.”

Rifkin is the founder of Real Time Medical Systems, a software provider for the health arena, and Provider Partners Health Plans, a Medicare Advantage HMO plan for those in long-term care facilities. He also is the co-founder and former CEO of Mid-Atlantic HealthCare, which owns a network of skilled nursing centers.

Rifkin, along with former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, was among the board members of the University of Maryland Medical System who came under scrutiny and later resigned over potentially lucrative deals with the system while in their volunteer board positions. Pugh’s deal involved her Healthy Holly children’s books.

The system dropped the deals in 2019 with Rifkin, who said at the time he wouldn’t have financially benefited because he wasn’t initially charging the system for his Real Time software. A consultant hired by the system to review the board’s deals found he sought to leverage the relationship to grow his company.

BALTIMORE, MD
