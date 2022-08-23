Leo girls: easy to fall in love but hard to keep love alive

unsplash

Leo girls always have unlimited energy, and personal creativity and know how to show themselves. In front of everyone, they are very generous, and good at self-entertainment to attract the attention of the crowd.

What makes them fear the most is being looked down upon. They are always afraid that they can not be as glorious as they could imagine. For this reason, they are easy to be provoked, and can not accept the fact of being ignored.

Leo girls have a kind of innate temperament. They are born with an imposing stance, very aggressive, but also good-natured, simple, and enthusiastic. They don't like to be bothered. Leo girls always hope that everyone is peaceful. Once a Leo girl's bottom line is touched, the outburst is astonishing.

unsplash

As for love, as Leo girls are very confident and become the focus of attention, in their own view, their choice must be the right good. Even if it is wrong, they will also want to deny it and save face. Although they may get heartbroken, they always face it.

Leo girls are intensely affectionate and seek sensational love. They like to pursue luxury and grandeur, prefer men with personality and courage, and have high expectations of their other half, who must not only be capable but also have a privileged family background and put them first. Their initiative and self-confidence allow them to capture love quickly, but because of their arrogant personality and strong desire to control, it is easy for them to fall in love but hard to keep it alive.

unsplash

After reading this article, Leo girls will say: no, I'm not like that! Yet they silently agree in their hearts. Did I guess right?