Fire guts a restaurant in Rockaway, but not owner’s spirit: ‘It will rise again’

The mural on the door to the trailer of a burned-down Caribbean restaurant in Rockaway depicts a phoenix rising from the flames against the backdrop of a Jamaican flag.

And like the mythical bird, owner Blaine Campbell of CC Jerkbox hopes to triumph over the Aug. 11 fire that destroyed his family’s popular local business.

“I put everything I had in,” said Campbell, 50. “I’m on my face right now. Anything to rebuild is getting donated.”

CC Jerkbox grew out of Campbell’s lifelong love of cooking, nurtured early on by his grandmother.

“I left Jamaica when I was 7 and I’ve been cooking since before that,” said Campbell, who grew up in England before coming to New York in 2000. He was was soon selling his food on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

“Me and a couple of buddies went fishing,” he recounted. “We decided to jerk some chicken and some fish. It’s always been my dream to do jerk chicken and have a restaurant.”

Campbell worked as a steamfitter for years while still cooking and chasing his dream, first on 59th St. His shot finally arrived when the owners of the Almeda Club in the Arverne section of the Rockaways offered him some space three years ago.

“I started there in their backyard,” said Campbell. “I gave up my job. I was in the union, I worked for Local 638.”

The owner of another Rockaway restaurant, Whit’s End, provided Campbell with an unused trailer and he began to build out of that — first on 72nd St. before settling on Norton Ave. two years ago, when a customer donated the property. That land sits on Jamaica Bay and Campbell quickly filled it with colorful outdoor furniture and plants.

Underneath the phoenix mural are the words “Family first,” a statement of the restaurant’s ethos. Campbell works alongside Odell, his wife of 18 years, and their three children: sons Rijon and Blaine, ages 22 and 17, and 9-year-old daughter Calanie.

“She calls herself the boss,” said Campbell proudly of his daughter. “That’s the boss right there. All the customers know her, she makes herself known.”

The jerk chicken and jerk pork were two of the top selling items on the menu, along with the macaroni and cheese and escovitch fish. Vegan and vegetarian dishes of lentils and peas were also available.

“Everybody’s getting authentic food, the real deal natural,” said Campbell. “I keep it 100. I don’t cut corners with the seasoning. I’m cooking like you’re coming to my house. I put my passion into it.”

The fire broke out during a family trip back to Jamaica to celebrate Campbell’s 50th birthday, gutting the entire trailer, where the kitchen was located, along with the tables and chairs. Only the 20-foot storage container is salvageable. The Fire Department said the blaze was not believed to be suspicious but the investigation was ongoing.

“Me personally, I don’t think it was an accident. We shut the power off completely. Sunday was the last day we were there, come Wednesday morning it just goes up in flames,” said Campbell.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was started by a friend of CC Jerkbox and a woman closing her Brooklyn restaurant offered Campbell kitchen equipment, including pots and pans.

“The blessings started already,” said Campbell. “I’m getting a lot of people, which is eye opening.”

The road to recovery will be a long one, especially since the restaurant was uninsured, but Campbell isn’t giving up and hopes to be up and running again before long.

“It’s a place where you can come and chill,” he said. “Rockaway needs that. Even if you don’t come and eat food you can come and bring the kids and relax. If you play dominoes, you can play dominoes. You can sit and write a book, or read a book.

“That’s my representation, it’s always going to be my representation,” said Campbell of the phoenix. “Every time I fall I’m going to get back up.”

“Once I rebuild, whenever that is, the phoenix will be back, it will rise again.”

With Thomas Tracy