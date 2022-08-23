‘The Killing,’ ‘Chernobyl’ Actors to Star in New Dark-Edged Danish Drama ‘Prisoner,’ DR Sales Boards Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Danish Broadcaster DR has ordered “Prisoner,” a dark-edged premium series which starts shooting this fall with a stellar local cast including Sofie Gråbøl (“The Killing,” “The Undoing”) and David Dencik (“Chernobyl”).

“Prisoner” was created by Kim Fupz Aakeson, whose credits include the DR drama “Cry Wolf” and the HBO series “Utmark.” Michael Noer (“Papillon”) and Frederik Louis Hviid (“Shorta,” “Follow the Money”) are set to direct.

Produced by DR Drama, the series is told from the perspectives of four prison officers, Sammi, Henrik, Miriam, and Gert, who are colleagues in an old, worn-down Danish prison and face daily challenges and dilemmas. The story kicks off when they are forced to do a thorough investigation in the prison to save their jobs and prevent the hierarchy and drug trade from dominating the workplace within three months. The investigation turns into a battle for survival — not only for the prison but for everyone inside and outside the walls.

DR Sales is handling international sales on the six-part show which is scheduled to premiere on DR1 next summer.

Along with Gråbøl and Dencik, the series stars Charlotte Fich (“Borgen – Power & Glory’”) and Bjarne Henriksen (“The Killing”).

The story of “Prisoner” unfolds over a three-month period and starts when a new zero-tolerance policy is launched by the management to restore the prison’s reputation.