Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
UPDATE: FOUND -- Man, boy no longer missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today, August 26, 2022, Zayne & Jonathan Coley have been found. A related article posted earlier this week follows. JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne...
KDRV
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND THEFT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged burglary and theft incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said about 4:00 a.m. a victim called and said his bicycle had been stolen out of a garage in the 1000 block of Kendall Street in Roseburg. Earlier that morning a deputy had arrested a 39-year old man for multiple charges related to breaking into a vehicle on that street. The suspect was seen on camera pushing a bike in front of the residence. That bike matched the description provided by the victim and the bike was located nearby and returned to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Josephine County authorities execute warrants at four illegal marijuana grow sites
Josephine County, Ore. — On August 23 and 24, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed four separate search warrants at the following locations in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites:. 300 block of Lakeshore Drive. 6000 block of Rockydale Road. 8000 block of Deer Creek Road. 1000 block...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER DRIVING WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION
A Roseburg man was jailed after he was seen driving with expired registration on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. officers observed the man driving an SUV near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Floed Street. The 44-year old was identified and found to have a failure to appear warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and held on $7,500 bail.
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
kqennewsradio.com
RIDDLE MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Riddle man was jailed after an alleged assault incident Wednesday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:30 a.m. 18-year old Elijah Ripley allegedly attacked the victim by striking him in the head multiple times, and forcing the victim to the ground, in the 300 block of East First Avenue in Riddle. Ripley reportedly continued to strike the victim in the head. The victim then grabbed a knife and started to swing and poke at Ripley in an attempt to get him to stop. The victim’s knife did nick Ripley on the upper left thigh, causing a small wound.
KTVL
Have you seen Rosanna Marquis?
White City, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman out of the White City area. Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. She is 42 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde / strawberry hair, and brown eyes. She is...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASSING
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespassing incident on Wednesday. The RPD report said about 9:20 p.m. officers found the 32-year old inside a building belonging to the city’s parks department in the 2000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, after hours, despite the presence of two “Employees Only” signs. The woman was given multiple warnings to leave the building, but refused.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (August 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, OSPTroopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 234 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon...
KDRV
Medford Police update fatal fentanyl case involving four arrests and 11,000 pills
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police today are updating information from a fatal summer fentanyl overdose by a teenager. His death led to discovery of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today a 21-year-old drug dealer sold fake oxycodone to a family member of the 15-year-old boy...
mybasin.com
Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest After Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras
PROSPECT, Ore. – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a thief who broke into an Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) lookout tower in the Prospect area last week. The suspect, Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted today by a Grand Jury and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. McPherson is lodged in the Jackson County Jail and due to a parole violation for felon in possession of a firearm is not eligible for pre-trial release.
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
kezi.com
Douglas County law enforcement bust illegal marijuana operation
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A search warrant at a Myrtle Creek residence revealed a huge unlicensed marijuana growing operation that the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says might be connected to foreign drug cartels. DINT says their detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
nbc16.com
Camel Hump Fire: Closure for southeastern portion of Boulder Creek Wilderness Area
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Emergency Area Closure order is now in place to protect firefighters and the public during suppression efforts associated with the Camel Hump Fire. This Closure includes the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness Area and local Forest Roads adjacent to the southeastern wilderness boundary.
Comments / 0