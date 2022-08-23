ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
MARION, SC
New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
