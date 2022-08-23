Read full article on original website
Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
3 Horry County animal investigations in August led to more than 170 seized pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There were 46 dogs were seized by Horry County Police on Friday in yet another animal cruelty investigation. Those 46 dogs are now at Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC), and await to be adopted after the case goes through the judicial system. It’s...
HCPD Bomb Squad prepare to safely dispose unexploded item near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of an item of unexploded ordnance Thursday night, according to a tweet from police. Residents near Scipio Lane in the Myrtle Beach area may hear a loud noise. Police said that the...
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
Clear the shelter! Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach 'desperate' for adopters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is desperate for adopters and will have an adoption fee-sponsored event on Saturday. According to a release, there has been a high influx of cats and dogs coming into the shelter this summer. Our shelter is...
Horry Co. pet owners wait weeks, months for spay/neuter surgery due to vet shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many pet owners in Horry County are on a waitlist to get their animals spayed or neutered. Jessica Wnuk, Director at the Grand Strand Humane Society, said the main reason for the long waitlist is a shortage of veterinarians and vet techs. The nationwide...
New MUSC hospital serving lower Florence, Williamsburg Counties nearly finished
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC's new 64,000-square-foot hospital being built on Williamsburg County Highway between Lake City and Kingstree is nearly finished. It's called the Black River Medical Center because of the river's ties to both communities. The building is ready on the outside with a few finishing...
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
Grand Strand dog trainer encourages physical, mental exercise for dogs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — International Dog Day is Friday and you can celebrate by adopting a pup, volunteering at a shelter, or donating to a shelter or rescue organization. Or, consider teaching your dog a new trick. Dog trainer Monica Callahan said teaching your dog to turn in...
Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
Flooding & drainage the top focus for ongoing Horry County creek watershed studies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On the heels of the agreement between Horry County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the areas most vital, but worrisome body of water in the Waccamaw River, work is also taking place on the many waterways that impact the river.
Vehicle damaged in shooting on Highway 31 at Robert Grissom exit; Police want answers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that they say took place on Highway 31 southbound at the Robert Grissom exit on Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 5:45 a.m. There are no known injuries associated with the incident; however, a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police seek tips for truck seen driving through Myrtle Beach fire scene
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are looking for a white truck that was caught driving through a first responder barricade at the scene of a fire in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 14. Moments before the truck drove through, there were two firefighters walking through the scene, police said.
'Lives lost before they even began:' Abandoned puppies die, Florence shelter disheartened
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Area Humane Society is disheartened and pleading out to the community after 6 puppies in a litter of 8 died after being abandoned. The shelter told us that the litter was left at their front door after hours, in a "filthy small cage" which was full of fecal matter.
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
Help 4 Kids to host BBQ fundraiser to buy socks & shoes for children in need
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Help 4 Kids needs your help!. The organization is hosting a barbecue fundraiser to raise money to buy socks and shoes for children in need. Organization leaders said with current inflation, it's harder for families to provide for their children. They want to do...
$50K bond set for Myrtle Beach daycare teacher charged with unlawful neglect of child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A teacher at a Myrtle Beach daycare center has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Myrtle Beach Police said Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool which is the daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church.
Georgetown police respond to shots fired incident at Dollar Tree parking lot
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Dept. responded to a shots fired incident in the parking lot in front of the Dollar Tree and Roses on North Fraser Street Wednesday night, according to a release. Officers were dispatched in reference to a disturbance that led to a suspect...
'It's horrible': 72-year-old woman living with mold at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The air vents, the living room, and now the floors. Seventy-two-year-old Dorothy Greene has been living in the North Central Apartments complex since 2006. Recently, something has been off with her living arrangements. “My grandma, her house is filled with mold, black mold in her...
