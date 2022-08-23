Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord crossed into oncoming traffic...
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Hwy 99E
A crash on Highway 99E early Thursday morning left one pedestrian dead
Driver killed, another seriously injured in crash near Cornelius
A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash north of Cornelius Thursday evening, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
Officer Involved Shooting, McMinnville, Aug. 25
On August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the male exited the apartment building and confronted officers. Preliminary investigation has indicated that at least one round was fired by officers, striking the subject. Medical aid was rendered but the subject was declared deceased at the scene. The decedent has been identified as Laurence Dickson (69). His immediate next of kin have been notified. Pursuant to Yamhill County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office requested Oregon State Police to investigate this incident. Additionally, two McMinnville officers have been placed on administrative leave pursuant to Yamhill County SB111 protocols. Investigators from McMinnville Police Department, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, City of Yamhill Police Department, and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.
‘Like a used car lot’: Dozens of vehicles recovered in NE Portland camp clean up
After officers towed away over 60 vehicles from an encampment in the Four Corners natural area in northeast Portland this week, KOIN 6 News followed along to see the damage to the area left behind.
Late-night crash near Lincoln City leaves motorcyclist dead
A crash between a car and a motorcycle left one person dead Wednesday night.
Man jumps off embankment, into Columbia River in attempt to flee
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and jumping into the Columbia River, according to authorities.
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
Two teens arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit on I-205
Two teenagers were arrested after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Thursday, the Oregon City Police Department said.
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say. According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.
Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
A Bystander Called Police After Driver Raged Through East Portland. He Never Heard Back.
Last Sunday, a driver swerved around a barrier and then sped his pickup truck down a blocked-off Portland street, screaming obscenities as cyclists dodged out of the way. A video of the incident was published by BikePortland earlier this week. It happened near Southeast Mill Street and 130th Avenue on...
Boater abandons vessel on Columbia River after it catches fire near Gresham
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters. Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
Victim rushed to hospital after serious crash in NE Portland
A crash near NE 33rd and Mason has left one person injured.
