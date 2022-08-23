ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Fire damages home in Altamonte Springs

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire chased a family out of their Altamonte Springs home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the house along Prairie Lake Cove just before 5:30 a.m., the Seminole County Fire Department said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meFoY_0hRlI14e00

WFTV’s Drone 9 was there as well.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the fire started in a bedroom and spread.

Family members and their dog were able to escape the house without any injuries.

Firefighters put out the flames within a couple of minutes of their arrival, SCFD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0oQw_0hRlI14e00

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

