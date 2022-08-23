Fire damages home in Altamonte Springs
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire chased a family out of their Altamonte Springs home Tuesday morning.
Firefighters rushed to the house along Prairie Lake Cove just before 5:30 a.m., the Seminole County Fire Department said.
Investigators told Eyewitness News that the fire started in a bedroom and spread.
Family members and their dog were able to escape the house without any injuries.
Firefighters put out the flames within a couple of minutes of their arrival, SCFD said.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.
