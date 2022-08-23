ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT

The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (August 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, OSPTroopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 234 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire

Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after Highway 234 car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured Monday night after a crash between two cars on Highway 234, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 16 just before 10 p.m. They determined that a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound Subaru Forrester.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Man, boy missing from Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County search for woman missing since December

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire causes closures, reached Rogue River

MERLIN, Ore. -- A growing lightning-caused fire is causing a road and some access closure today. The Northwest 13 Incident Management Team (Team 13) is in charge of northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. It says increased fire activity is closing Galice Road and surrounding public lands on both sides of the Rogue River between Almeda County Park and Grave Creek for public and firefighter safety.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass police in search of two storage unit burglars

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Saturday, August 13, two people burglarized multiple storage units on Union Avenue in Grants Pass. During the early morning hours, the two burglars were caught on surveillance cameras, but the Grants Pass Police Department needs the community's assistance in identifying the two suspects. If...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found

TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek Fire grows to 1,256 acres, GO NOW evacuations in place

Josephine County, Ore — Updated August 27 12:06 p.m.:. Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek, South of Angora Road, Lower Grave Creek Road East of the Rogue River, West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road, Hog Creek. That's according to the Josephine County Sheriff via the Josephine Co. Emergency Management - Get Ready Rogue Facebook page.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

