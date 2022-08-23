ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13WMAZ

wgxa.tv

All lanes reopened following crash on I-75

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 after two tractor trailers were involved in a crash. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that no injuries were reported and all lanes have reopened.
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
13WMAZ

Stratford Academy blood drive honors student killed in lightning strike

MACON, Ga. — Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The...
41nbc.com

Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
13WMAZ

Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
valdostatoday.com

Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car

EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
13WMAZ

Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old

MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
msn.com

Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting

A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
13WMAZ

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday and a woman is now in custody. The Henry County Police Department said they received several calls about a person shot in the area. On Friday, Henry County Police announced the suspect, 23-year-old Jasmine...
