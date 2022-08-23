Read full article on original website
Related
GDOT: I-16 overpass demolition on Spring Street will cause detours, delays
MACON, Ga. — Bright red hot dogs and the smell of chili can only mean one thing: you're definitely at Nu-Way Weiners. "It's like we're one big family," said Chandler Moore, who's worked at the North Avenue location for about four years. Moore knows the back of the house...
wgxa.tv
All lanes reopened following crash on I-75
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 after two tractor trailers were involved in a crash. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that no injuries were reported and all lanes have reopened.
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
Spring Street will close next week for demolition of the overpass on I-16
MACON, Ga. — Spring Street in Macon will be closed for part of next week to demolish the overpass bridge on Interstate 16. A release by the Georgia Department of Transportation said starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, the road will be closed from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. each night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver causes 3-car crash, leads troopers on high-speed chase in Henry County: Authorities
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Editors note: This article was updated to reflect that deputies in Henry County did not assist in this chase. A driver was arrested after causing a three-car crash in Henry County and leading troopers on a high-speed chase ending in another wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
FFN Roundup: Houston County pulls out the win in thriller over Perry, Northside tops Peach County
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is just getting started. The second week of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a crazy finish between two of the top offenses in Central Georgia.
Stratford Academy blood drive honors student killed in lightning strike
MACON, Ga. — Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The...
41nbc.com
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
valdostatoday.com
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
16 Tesla charging stations at Houston County Buc-ee's almost ready to be used
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Electric vehicle charging stations are popping up across the country, and now, Tesla has dropped some in Houston County, so in the coming days, you might see more Tesla cars near Russell Parkway. "They'll probably be at least half full most of the time," Roy...
WMAZ
Crews are finishing up phase 1 of construction on the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. — The Temptations, Four Tops, and Ron White are just some of the acts set to hit the stage in Macon within a few months. They will be some of the first acts to touch the Macon City Auditorium stage after they complete phase 1 of their facelift.
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
msn.com
Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting
A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday and a woman is now in custody. The Henry County Police Department said they received several calls about a person shot in the area. On Friday, Henry County Police announced the suspect, 23-year-old Jasmine...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0