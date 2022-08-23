Read full article on original website
Game Day! Perry Travels To Ogden
The Perry football team (0-1) will travel to Ogden (0-0) tonight for a non-district battle with Ogden. The Bulldogs defeated Perry 33-0 in last year’s season opener. Ogden started the season 4-0 but dropped five straight to close the year, including the playoff opener. Perry head coach Bryce Pierce...
Perry Football Preparing to Face Experienced Ogden Team
The Perry football team will travel to Ogden tomorrow night to take on the Bulldogs in a 7:00 varsity kickoff. Perry enters play 0-1 after dropping a 39-21 week 0 matchup to Panorama. Ogden scrimmaged Woodward Granger last week in a game that didn’t count toward regular season standings.
Jayette Swimmers Dominate in Opening Night Victory
PHS Swimmers hosted Algona tonight with the final score Perry 88, Algona 55, 10 first place. finishes, 4 personal best times. Zoe Hibbert, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Sophie McDevitt, Lilly Riley, 1st place, 2:04.02. 200 Freestyle. Emily Dowd, 3rd, with a personal best time, 2:26.23. Jenna Nelson, 2nd, 2:26.23. 200 Individual Medley.
ADM Football Opens At Gilbert
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football opens up their season tonight against the Gilbert Tigers, as they look to start the 2022 edition on the right foot. ADM went 7-3 last year and qualified for the state playoffs, while Gilbert went winless in 2021. Both teams return key returnees for the upcoming season.
DCG Looks For Key Home Win
Dallas Center – Grimes football will be gearing up for a week 1 matchup against a good program in North Polk in Grimes, as the Mustangs will be looking to put together a good performance and grab another win on the season. Mustang football was able to get a...
Jayette Swimmers Ready to Splash Into Action Tonight
The Perry high school swim team will begin the brand new season tonight when they host Algona in a 6:30 meet at the McCreary Center. Jean Dowd returns to lead a strong contingent of Perry swimmers headlined by state qualifier Quin Mahler-Moreno. The sophomore qualified for state in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Sophia McDevitt and Lily Riley both return this year with state experience from a season ago. McDevitt, Riley, Mahler-Moreno and graduate Jaylene Karolus qualified in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
ADM Volleyball Opens Up Today
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball will be opening up their season today when they take on multiple teams in Adel in a quad meet. Some of the teams that the Tigers will be taking on include Algona, Des Moines Christian, and Newton. ADM will be under the direction of first year head...
WCV Volleyball Starts off Season with a Bang, Cross Country and Football Look to Follow Suit
Tuesday night the West Central Valley volleyball team headed up to Panora and faced off against the Panorama Panthers. Last year the two teams played some tough sets, but this year the Wildcats showed that it was their game. The first set had a good gap in the score, with...
Full AC/GC Results To Gowrie: Southeast Valley Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys team wins the Southeast Valley Invitational with a score of 51. In the 5k run, Gavin Sloss was able to lead the pack for the Chargers finishing 5th and also Bo Arrasmith finished at the top of the chart with an individual placement of 7th along with Andrew Mahaffey finishing in 8th. Lance Bunde and Noah Kading both placed in the top 20.
AC/GC Cross County Season Gets Going Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country will kick off their season on the road today. Both boys and girls cross country teams will perfrom at Gowie versus 15 other teams at 5pm. Head Coach Colin Shawgo tells Raccoon Valley Radio his team is itching to get back to competitive running. “We’re...
Some Results In Gowrie Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. In the first meet, the AC/GC girls team brought home 2nd place and finishing behind St. Edmonds by one point. St. Edmonds is ranked number 4 in the state. The Lady Chargers had overall four medalists. More results will be posted when they are made available.
Panora Park And Recreation New Youth Volleyball Program
The Panora Park and Recreation Department is offering a new program this year for the youth. The Panorama Volleyball League will be new for youth that are in grades sixth through eighth. This league will be for any girl looking to continue or start the game of volleyball. The seasons run from December 3rd through January 28th with games on Saturdays and practices will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting on November 3rd.
Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, 66, of Boone
Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, age 66 of Boone, will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Linden, IA. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center
Funeral services for Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center, will be Sunday, August 28th at 1:30 pm at the Bowman United Methodist Church near Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Kelly. Son, Zaire. Parents, Mark and Heidi and brother, Heath.
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Perry Lutheran Home Kings. Garden Campus. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Perry Lutheran Home. Burial of the cremains will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Memorials...
Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl
Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, IA. Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, age 83 of Perry, will be announced later. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her children,...
Whiterock Conservancy Stargazing With Iowa State Tomorrow
White Rock Conservancy is hosting an educational group to get a glimpse of what is beyond the earth. Ames Area Astronomers will be at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids tomorrow at 7:30pm for what is called the “Iowa Star Public Night.” The night will start with a short introduction of the Ames Area Astronomers and then members of the public will be able to look through various telescopes. According to the White Conservancy, if the skies are clear, participants will have a chance to see galaxies, nebulas and stars millions of light years away along with some planets in the Solar System. Registration is encouraged for those wanting to participate. More information will be linked here.
McCreary Community Building Adjusts Pool Hours
The Perry McCreary Community Building recently announced a change in hours for the pool that are now in effect. Due to the beginning of the school year as well as staff shortages the new hours for the entire pool area including the pool, sauna and hot tub are 6-10 a.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drought Conditions Lessen In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions lessen with summer winding down. According to the US Drought Monitor, a majority of Dallas County is in a moderate drought but a small portion in the northwest corner of the county is abnormally dry. The Northwest corner of Guthrie County is considered to be not in a drought, while the center to northern half is abnormally dry and the southern part of the county is conisdered to be in a moderate drought. All of Greene County except for the southwestern potion is abnormally dry. The southwest part of Greene County is considered to be not in a drought.
