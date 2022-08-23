The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys team wins the Southeast Valley Invitational with a score of 51. In the 5k run, Gavin Sloss was able to lead the pack for the Chargers finishing 5th and also Bo Arrasmith finished at the top of the chart with an individual placement of 7th along with Andrew Mahaffey finishing in 8th. Lance Bunde and Noah Kading both placed in the top 20.

GOWRIE, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO