DCG Looks For Key Home Win
Dallas Center – Grimes football will be gearing up for a week 1 matchup against a good program in North Polk in Grimes, as the Mustangs will be looking to put together a good performance and grab another win on the season. Mustang football was able to get a...
Jayette Swimmers Dominate in Opening Night Victory
PHS Swimmers hosted Algona tonight with the final score Perry 88, Algona 55, 10 first place. finishes, 4 personal best times. Zoe Hibbert, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Sophie McDevitt, Lilly Riley, 1st place, 2:04.02. 200 Freestyle. Emily Dowd, 3rd, with a personal best time, 2:26.23. Jenna Nelson, 2nd, 2:26.23. 200 Individual Medley.
Game Day! Perry Travels To Ogden
The Perry football team (0-1) will travel to Ogden (0-0) tonight for a non-district battle with Ogden. The Bulldogs defeated Perry 33-0 in last year’s season opener. Ogden started the season 4-0 but dropped five straight to close the year, including the playoff opener. Perry head coach Bryce Pierce...
Perry Football Preparing to Face Experienced Ogden Team
The Perry football team will travel to Ogden tomorrow night to take on the Bulldogs in a 7:00 varsity kickoff. Perry enters play 0-1 after dropping a 39-21 week 0 matchup to Panorama. Ogden scrimmaged Woodward Granger last week in a game that didn’t count toward regular season standings.
Jayette Swimmers Ready to Splash Into Action Tonight
The Perry high school swim team will begin the brand new season tonight when they host Algona in a 6:30 meet at the McCreary Center. Jean Dowd returns to lead a strong contingent of Perry swimmers headlined by state qualifier Quin Mahler-Moreno. The sophomore qualified for state in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Sophia McDevitt and Lily Riley both return this year with state experience from a season ago. McDevitt, Riley, Mahler-Moreno and graduate Jaylene Karolus qualified in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
WCV Volleyball Starts off Season with a Bang, Cross Country and Football Look to Follow Suit
Tuesday night the West Central Valley volleyball team headed up to Panora and faced off against the Panorama Panthers. Last year the two teams played some tough sets, but this year the Wildcats showed that it was their game. The first set had a good gap in the score, with...
Full AC/GC Results To Gowrie: Southeast Valley Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys team wins the Southeast Valley Invitational with a score of 51. In the 5k run, Gavin Sloss was able to lead the pack for the Chargers finishing 5th and also Bo Arrasmith finished at the top of the chart with an individual placement of 7th along with Andrew Mahaffey finishing in 8th. Lance Bunde and Noah Kading both placed in the top 20.
Rams try for VB win number 3 tonight
After sweeping Collins-Maxwell and Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday night in Maxwell in non-conference varsity volleyball, Greene County stays on the road tonight by going to Ft. Dodge and playing at St. Edmond High School. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team is 2-0 on the young season and went 4-0 in sets on Tuesday. The margin of victory increased with each set played, so it could be a confident Ram team facing the Gaels tonight. This is season opening night for St. Edmond.
Rams and Chargers in Saturday tilt
While most high school football teams in Iowa will open their seasons tomorrow night, ACGC and Greene County will have Saturday night all to themselves, at least in our area. Linduska Field in Jefferson has some issues with sod that was put down in June, so the game will be played at Ogden High School at 7 o’clock Saturday night.
Some Results In Gowrie Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. In the first meet, the AC/GC girls team brought home 2nd place and finishing behind St. Edmonds by one point. St. Edmonds is ranked number 4 in the state. The Lady Chargers had overall four medalists. More results will be posted when they are made available.
Greene County High School Band Preparing for Saturday Night Performance
The Greene County High School Band is gearing up for an active fall season. Band Director Wes Anderson says they are looking to perform at Saturday’s football game in Ogden when the Rams play Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the audience should expect a more “pep band” style of show. Anderson describes the preparation before the first performance of the year.
Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, 66, of Boone
Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, age 66 of Boone, will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Linden, IA. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl
Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, IA. Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Perry Lutheran Home Kings. Garden Campus. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Perry Lutheran Home. Burial of the cremains will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Memorials...
Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center
Funeral services for Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center, will be Sunday, August 28th at 1:30 pm at the Bowman United Methodist Church near Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Kelly. Son, Zaire. Parents, Mark and Heidi and brother, Heath.
Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, age 83 of Perry, will be announced later. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her children,...
McCreary Community Building Adjusts Pool Hours
The Perry McCreary Community Building recently announced a change in hours for the pool that are now in effect. Due to the beginning of the school year as well as staff shortages the new hours for the entire pool area including the pool, sauna and hot tub are 6-10 a.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lots of Positive Results from Greene County Residents at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair has come to a close and a number of Greene County residents were represented. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway tells Raccoon Valley Radio there were 44 purple ribbons for livestock, horse and dog, along with ten blue ribbons and 12 red ribbons for static exhibits. She talks about the sheer amount of entries at the state fair the 4-H’ers had in her first year as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator.
Last Floral Make And Take With Dallas County Extension Is Tuesday
Dallas County Extension has been offering a fun program throughout the month of August with the last one taking place on Tuesday. From 6-7:30 p.m. at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Food Bank of Iowa Stopping In Panora
A nonprofit organization in Iowa that fights against hunger will make a stop in Guthrie County. Food Bank of Iowa will bring their mobile truck to Panora on September 1st at the Veteran’s Auditorium Gymnasium from 4-6pm. This mobile truck delivers produce, meat, bread and nonperishable items to those in need at prearranged sites.
