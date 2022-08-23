ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, WV

wchstv.com

Battle of the Barrel: Nitro holds on to defeat Poca 27-26

POCA, W.Va. — Friday Night Rivals presented by Optimum kicked off at Bob Lemley Field as the Poca Dots hosted the Nitro Wildcats in the "Battle of the Barrel." This year’s mission for Poca is to take the next step after falling a game shy of playing for last year’s Class AA state championship. Nitro began 2022 looking to end a 14-year playoff drought.
POCA, WV
wchstv.com

Storms may delay a few football games/events this evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a few pleasantly warm but dry days across our area an approaching cold front has combined with a more humid airmass on this Friday to develop a line of showers and thunderstorms along and west of the Ohio River. This line is dropping to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

A Night of Green: Marshall's Paint the Capital City Green unfolds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — When a host of green invades the Charleston area, it can only mean one thing - Marshall football is about to begin. The annual "Paint the Capital City Green" event took place Thursday evening. It marked the second straight year it was staged inside...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
IRONTON, OH
City
Mason, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is making its return to Valley Park in Hurricane. Cupcake Queens Kayleigh Johnson and Jamison Crawford stopped by First Look at Four to do some decorating ahead of the big event.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ironton schools get vape detectors

With the start of the new school year, one of newest pieces of equipment at Ironton Elementary and Middle schools is one designed to prevent students from vaping at school. The multi-sensor devices, called HALO Smart Detectors, are described by the company as “capable of vape detection, smoke detection, THC detection, and sound abnormalities like gunshots and shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed.”
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Deputies investigating explosion at home in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Meigs County, Ohio, are investigating a reported explosion Friday afternoon. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the explosion was reported about 3 p.m. at a home near Harrisonville. Wood said one person has been taken to the hospital. No information was available...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Poca High School agriculture program gets new greenhouse

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Poca High School is going on year two of its agriculture program. The program and the Future Farmers of America club have something for everyone. Lainey Smith, who teaches the program, said that there are so many different aspects students can focus on. "We have...
POCA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
wchstv.com

Flood damage delays the start of school for Ripley Elementary students

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday was the first day of school in Jackson County, but not for about 500 elementary students in Ripley who will have to wait another week for flood damage at their school to be fixed. Ripley Elementary School needed a major cleanup after flash flooding...
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
wchstv.com

Roane superintendent: All five of county's schools will start year with secure entrances

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County’s school superintendent said all five of the county's schools will start the year Wednesday with a safe and secure main entrance. Spencer Middle School, Spencer Elementary, Geary Elementary Middle School, Walton Elementary Middle School and Roane County High School now all have secure main entrances, Superintendent Richard Duncan said in a news release.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he pointed a gun at a woman. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department, 33-year-old Mason Price got into an argument with a woman driver during an incident in traffic near the Grand Central Mall Wednesday.
wchstv.com

Charleston business leaders weigh in on Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local business leaders are hopeful after a new plan to build the Capital Sports Center -- a multimillion-dollar indoor sports complex -- in Charleston. City and county leaders announced the proposed project Wednesday. The complex would fill the former Macy's building at the Charleston Town...
CHARLESTON, WV

