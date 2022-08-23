Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Battle of the Barrel: Nitro holds on to defeat Poca 27-26
POCA, W.Va. — Friday Night Rivals presented by Optimum kicked off at Bob Lemley Field as the Poca Dots hosted the Nitro Wildcats in the "Battle of the Barrel." This year’s mission for Poca is to take the next step after falling a game shy of playing for last year’s Class AA state championship. Nitro began 2022 looking to end a 14-year playoff drought.
wchstv.com
Storms may delay a few football games/events this evening
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a few pleasantly warm but dry days across our area an approaching cold front has combined with a more humid airmass on this Friday to develop a line of showers and thunderstorms along and west of the Ohio River. This line is dropping to...
wchstv.com
A Night of Green: Marshall's Paint the Capital City Green unfolds
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — When a host of green invades the Charleston area, it can only mean one thing - Marshall football is about to begin. The annual "Paint the Capital City Green" event took place Thursday evening. It marked the second straight year it was staged inside...
WSAZ
Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
WSAZ
West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is making its return to Valley Park in Hurricane. Cupcake Queens Kayleigh Johnson and Jamison Crawford stopped by First Look at Four to do some decorating ahead of the big event.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton schools get vape detectors
With the start of the new school year, one of newest pieces of equipment at Ironton Elementary and Middle schools is one designed to prevent students from vaping at school. The multi-sensor devices, called HALO Smart Detectors, are described by the company as “capable of vape detection, smoke detection, THC detection, and sound abnormalities like gunshots and shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed.”
wchstv.com
Deputies investigating explosion at home in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Meigs County, Ohio, are investigating a reported explosion Friday afternoon. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the explosion was reported about 3 p.m. at a home near Harrisonville. Wood said one person has been taken to the hospital. No information was available...
wchstv.com
Poca High School agriculture program gets new greenhouse
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Poca High School is going on year two of its agriculture program. The program and the Future Farmers of America club have something for everyone. Lainey Smith, who teaches the program, said that there are so many different aspects students can focus on. "We have...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
wchstv.com
Flood damage delays the start of school for Ripley Elementary students
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday was the first day of school in Jackson County, but not for about 500 elementary students in Ripley who will have to wait another week for flood damage at their school to be fixed. Ripley Elementary School needed a major cleanup after flash flooding...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
wchstv.com
Roane superintendent: All five of county's schools will start year with secure entrances
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County’s school superintendent said all five of the county's schools will start the year Wednesday with a safe and secure main entrance. Spencer Middle School, Spencer Elementary, Geary Elementary Middle School, Walton Elementary Middle School and Roane County High School now all have secure main entrances, Superintendent Richard Duncan said in a news release.
WTAP
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he pointed a gun at a woman. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department, 33-year-old Mason Price got into an argument with a woman driver during an incident in traffic near the Grand Central Mall Wednesday.
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous – hidden sinkholes. After heavy rains created flooding and high water in […]
wchstv.com
Charleston business leaders weigh in on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local business leaders are hopeful after a new plan to build the Capital Sports Center -- a multimillion-dollar indoor sports complex -- in Charleston. City and county leaders announced the proposed project Wednesday. The complex would fill the former Macy's building at the Charleston Town...
wchstv.com
POLL: Weigh in with your opinion about the future use of Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a year after the Charleston Town Center was purchased by the Hull Property Group, many residents have wondered what will happen to the struggling shopping complex. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on what you would like to see the future hold for the...
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A body was found in a freezer in West Virginia after deputies conducted a well-being check on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told WCHS on Wednesday that a body was found in a freezer at a house. WSAZ said that deputies were conducting...
