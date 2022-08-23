Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Girl, 12, dies after hit-and-run collision between cars in Barnet
A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a hit-and-run collision with another car in north London. She was in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane, in Barnet, on Saturday at about 22:10 BST. Two men in the Bentley fled on foot.
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crash
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday. North East Wales Search and Rescue attended alongside air ambulance staff following the crash in Llangollen, Denbighshire at around 15:30 BST. After being treated by emergency crews the casualty was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by...
BBC
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Chichester father pleads guilty to killing two-year-old son
A man has admitted "forcefully" shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later led to his death, a court heard. Matthew Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court. When his son Leo was four weeks old, Banks shook him "vigorously" while he was looking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ashley Dale: Two arrests after woman shot in garden
A man and a woman have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman at her home, who police said was not the intended target of the attack. Ashley Dale, 28, was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital.
BBC
Murder arrest after woman found dead in Ashton-under-Lyne flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat. The body of the woman in her 20s was discovered in the property on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at 09:15 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police said a 51-year-old man went to...
BBC
Heaton Mersey park attack: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a park. The victim was attacked in Thornfield Park in Heaton Mersey, Stockport at about 05:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A man is being questioned in police custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force added. Detectives...
Comments / 0