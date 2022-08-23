Read full article on original website
Laura Whitmore announces she's quitting as host of Love Island
Laura Whitmore has announced she has quit as host the next series of Love Island, saying there are elements of the show she found too 'difficult' to continue with, including travel commitments. The star also said she had only ever intended to 'fill in' for former host Caroline Flack who...
Love Island star left terrified after finding mysterious tracker inside her car
A former Love Island star was left petrified when she discovered that a tracking device had been hidden inside her car. Maria Wild, who appeared on season five of the ITV reality series as a Casa Amor bombshell alongside Joanna Chimonides, Belle Hassan, and Jourdan Riane, shared the worrying update with followers, asking them for advice.
Love Island fans just spotted moment Luca got green light to chat to Gemma
Love Island fans are just spotting the moment Luca was 'allowed' to chat to Gemma in the villa. How did we miss this? You can watch the clip below:. In the video, shared on a Reddit thread, Luca can be seen sat around the fire pit with Tasha and Ekin-Su, when Gemma walks over.
Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim speaks out following news Christine Quinn is leaving agency
Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has spoken out following the news that Christine Quinn is leaving the famous agency. The real estate broker, 45, said he has 'zero concerns' about how her departure will impact the hit Netflix reality show, which is returning for sixth and seventh season. Oppenheim said...
Vogue Williams slams plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her
Vogue Williams has slammed a plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could be closer to her family. Williams who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spence Matthews spoke about the incident on the Spencer and Vogue Podcast. The Irish model explained that she prefers to...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Josie Cunningham welcomes sixth child after discovering shock pregnancy in hospital
TV personality Josie Cunningham announced to fans on Friday that she has welcomed her sixth child. The model shared the exciting news with Instagram followers, posting a sweet snap of the back of her newborn daughter's head. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Welcome to the world, princess. 7lb6 my chunky...
People are shocked to find out the unusual names of Nick Cannon's nine children
People are totally stunned upon discovering the name of Nick Cannon's nine children. The American television host, actor and comedian is currently expecting baby number ten with Brittany Bell. This will be the pair's third child together, their first being Golden, age 5, and Powerful Queen, age 19 months. Cannon,...
Coldplay fans left in stitches over surprise guest after rumours Beyoncé was playing
Coldplay fans absolutely lost it last weekend when the band brought out an unexpected special guest, following rumours of a possible Beyoncé appearance. Over the first few nights of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency last week, Coldplay stunned ticket-holders with surprise appearances from Craig David, Natalie Imbruglia and Kylie Minogue.
Inside the lavish UK hotel where Beyoncé and Jay Z stayed for '£20,000 a night'
When she has the time to visit the UK, where does someone like Beyoncé spend the night?. The 'Break My Soul' singer and her husband Jay Z are hardly interested in your run-of-the-mill hotel or B&B. No, when this billion-dollar couple go out, they're only getting the best of the best.
Love Island fans have been saying Ekin-Su's name wrong
Ekin-Su might have been the name on everybody's lips this summer, but it turns out that fans have been saying the Love Island winner's name wrong. The actress, 27, made the revelation during an Instagram Q&A, where she revealed the correct pronunciation of her surname, Cülcüloğlu. She...
Married at First Sight UK: Paul C. Brunson explains why the public shouldn't choose matches like Love Island
Married at First Sight UK expert Paul C. Brunson has explained why the public choosing to match singles together would be a bad idea after Love Island did just that earlier this year. One of the wildest reality series on television will be back on screens this month as Brunson,...
Barbie Ferreira confirms she's not returning to Euphoria amid feud rumours
Barbie Ferreira has announced that she will not be returning as her character Kat for season three of Euphoria, following rumours of friction between the actress and series creator Sam Levinson. The actress was a fan-favourite from the get-go as sex-positive student Kat Hernandez, but when her character suspiciously faded...
EastEnders' Matt Di Angelo shares sweet post announcing birth of twins
EastEnders' star Matt Di Angelo has announced the birth of his twin son and daughter with a sweet post on Instagram today (August 23). The actor, 35, welcomed the two healthy babies with his wife Sophia Perry on August 15 following their marriage last September. He captioned the sweet post...
Prince Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana ahead of 25th anniversary of her death
Prince Harry has paid tribute to his late mother Princess Diana, ahead of the 25th anniversary of her untimely death. The Duke of Sussex, 37, made the heartfelt tribute at a polo tournament in Colorado yesterday (August 25). He said that his mother's anniversary on 31 August will be a...
Extended emotional trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 just dropped
The extended trailer for season five of The Handmaid's Tale has just been dropped by Hulu and fans couldn't be more excited. The trailer explores the aftermath of former handmaid June's murder of Commander Waterford at the end of season four. Watch below:. June says of Waterford in the trailer:...
Call The Midwife horror as baby ‘rushed to hospital’ during filming
A baby has been rushed to the hospital during filming for the newest season of Call The Midwife after suddenly falling ill on set. While the cast and crew are used to a fair bit of drama on set, many were distressed about this real-life drama following the young infant's health and wellbeing.
Stacey Dooley announces she’s expecting her first child with sweet post
Stacey Dooley has shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first child with her partner Kevin Clifton. Yes, the Strictly Come Dancing champs are preparing to welcome their own little tiny dancer, and fans couldn't be happier for them. Sharing the thrilling update with fans, both Stacey and Kevin...
House of the Dragon fans left horrified by 'disturbing' birth scene
Trigger warning: Birth trauma and baby loss. House of the Dragon dropped on HBO Max last night, and received an overwhelming amount of viewers to the streaming platform who wanted to tune into the popular Game of Thrones prequel. However, many viewers have been left horrified by a ‘disturbing’ birth...
Peter Andre says it 'scares' him that daughter Princess looks like a 'young lady'
Peter Andre has admitted that it 'scares' him to see how quickly his teen daughter Princess is turning into a 'young lady'. The 'Mysterious Girl' singer and West End star confessed that he can't believe how much the 15-year-old has grown up before his eyes. Peter, 49, added that people...
