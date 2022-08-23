ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents



The Independent

Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told

A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter

Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Open Water Swimming#River Trent#Inquest#Accident#Bbc News#Swarkestone#Derby Coroner S Court#Derby And Derbyshire
The Independent

Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13

A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and wellSuperintendent Lee PacheEmergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Accidents
Public Safety
Twitter
Facebook
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY

