Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13
A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and wellSuperintendent Lee PacheEmergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Police appeal to find two missing teenage girls, 13 and 15, after they were last seen at a train station near Middlesbrough
Two teenage girls have been reported missing after last being seen at Marton Train Station in Middlesbrough on Monday. Aliyah Mia Piper, aged 13, and Lauren McGrath, 15, have links to the West Merseyside and Essex areas. Police have appealed for anyone with information about the missing girls, who are...
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself
A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
Pictured: Dog which 'viciously attacked a four-year-old boy and left him with significant injuries to his head and face'
The first picture of the dog that is believed to have viciously attacked a four-year-old boy in Liverpool at the weekend has emerged. Officers were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green at around 7pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of a dog attack, according to Merseyside police. The...
I had to be resuscitated ’30 times’ after I was spiked on first night out since becoming mum – it was terrifying
A MUM was resuscitated "30 times" after she was spiked on her first night out since giving birth - her husband thought she was dying. Tammie-Michelle Edwards was excited to hit the town in Lancaster earlier this month but was traumatised to wake up in hospital the next morning. The...
IT consultant, 46, died in motorbike crash while his wife and six-year-old daughter followed behind in campervan, inquest hears
A father was killed in a crash on his way home from holiday while his wife and daughter travelled in a campervan behind his motorbike, an inquest heard. IT consultant Michael Peel, 46, was on his beloved Triumph motorbike on the 100-mile trip home riding ahead of his wife Claire, 48, and their six-year-old daughter Imogen.
