The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Lady Charger volleyball team fall in game one of the regular season against Van Meter Tuesday. The Van Meter Lady Bulldogs came out and grabbed the first set by a score of 25 to 20. AC/GC was able to battle back and steal set two in a very tightly contested match 26 to 24. Again in set three both teams fought hard but Van Meter won the set by a score of 27 to 25. And finally in the fourth set the Lady Bulldogs snagged their first victory over the Chargers with a score of 25 to 17 to seal the game.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO