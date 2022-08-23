ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Jayette Swimmers Dominate in Opening Night Victory

PHS Swimmers hosted Algona tonight with the final score Perry 88, Algona 55, 10 first place. finishes, 4 personal best times. Zoe Hibbert, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Sophie McDevitt, Lilly Riley, 1st place, 2:04.02. 200 Freestyle. Emily Dowd, 3rd, with a personal best time, 2:26.23. Jenna Nelson, 2nd, 2:26.23. 200 Individual Medley.
PERRY, IA
Game Day! Perry Travels To Ogden

The Perry football team (0-1) will travel to Ogden (0-0) tonight for a non-district battle with Ogden. The Bulldogs defeated Perry 33-0 in last year’s season opener. Ogden started the season 4-0 but dropped five straight to close the year, including the playoff opener. Perry head coach Bryce Pierce...
PERRY, IA
Perry Football Preparing to Face Experienced Ogden Team

The Perry football team will travel to Ogden tomorrow night to take on the Bulldogs in a 7:00 varsity kickoff. Perry enters play 0-1 after dropping a 39-21 week 0 matchup to Panorama. Ogden scrimmaged Woodward Granger last week in a game that didn’t count toward regular season standings.
PERRY, IA
Rams try for VB win number 3 tonight

After sweeping Collins-Maxwell and Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday night in Maxwell in non-conference varsity volleyball, Greene County stays on the road tonight by going to Ft. Dodge and playing at St. Edmond High School. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team is 2-0 on the young season and went 4-0 in sets on Tuesday. The margin of victory increased with each set played, so it could be a confident Ram team facing the Gaels tonight. This is season opening night for St. Edmond.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Jayette Swimmers Ready to Splash Into Action Tonight

The Perry high school swim team will begin the brand new season tonight when they host Algona in a 6:30 meet at the McCreary Center. Jean Dowd returns to lead a strong contingent of Perry swimmers headlined by state qualifier Quin Mahler-Moreno. The sophomore qualified for state in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Sophia McDevitt and Lily Riley both return this year with state experience from a season ago. McDevitt, Riley, Mahler-Moreno and graduate Jaylene Karolus qualified in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
PERRY, IA
DCG Looks For Key Home Win

Dallas Center – Grimes football will be gearing up for a week 1 matchup against a good program in North Polk in Grimes, as the Mustangs will be looking to put together a good performance and grab another win on the season. Mustang football was able to get a...
GRIMES, IA
ADM Football Opens At Gilbert

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football opens up their season tonight against the Gilbert Tigers, as they look to start the 2022 edition on the right foot. ADM went 7-3 last year and qualified for the state playoffs, while Gilbert went winless in 2021. Both teams return key returnees for the upcoming season.
ADEL, IA
Full AC/GC Results To Gowrie: Southeast Valley Cross Country Meet

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys team wins the Southeast Valley Invitational with a score of 51. In the 5k run, Gavin Sloss was able to lead the pack for the Chargers finishing 5th and also Bo Arrasmith finished at the top of the chart with an individual placement of 7th along with Andrew Mahaffey finishing in 8th. Lance Bunde and Noah Kading both placed in the top 20.
GOWRIE, IA
AC/GC Lady Chargers Fall In Game 1 Of Regular Season

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Lady Charger volleyball team fall in game one of the regular season against Van Meter Tuesday. The Van Meter Lady Bulldogs came out and grabbed the first set by a score of 25 to 20. AC/GC was able to battle back and steal set two in a very tightly contested match 26 to 24. Again in set three both teams fought hard but Van Meter won the set by a score of 27 to 25. And finally in the fourth set the Lady Bulldogs snagged their first victory over the Chargers with a score of 25 to 17 to seal the game.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
ADM Volleyball Opens Up Today

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball will be opening up their season today when they take on multiple teams in Adel in a quad meet. Some of the teams that the Tigers will be taking on include Algona, Des Moines Christian, and Newton. ADM will be under the direction of first year head...
ADEL, IA
Rams and Chargers in Saturday tilt

While most high school football teams in Iowa will open their seasons tomorrow night, ACGC and Greene County will have Saturday night all to themselves, at least in our area. Linduska Field in Jefferson has some issues with sod that was put down in June, so the game will be played at Ogden High School at 7 o’clock Saturday night.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
AC/GC Cross County Season Gets Going Today

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country will kick off their season on the road today. Both boys and girls cross country teams will perfrom at Gowie versus 15 other teams at 5pm. Head Coach Colin Shawgo tells Raccoon Valley Radio his team is itching to get back to competitive running. “We’re...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Some Results In Gowrie Cross Country Meet

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. In the first meet, the AC/GC girls team brought home 2nd place and finishing behind St. Edmonds by one point. St. Edmonds is ranked number 4 in the state. The Lady Chargers had overall four medalists. More results will be posted when they are made available.
GOWRIE, IA
Panora Park And Recreation New Youth Volleyball Program

The Panora Park and Recreation Department is offering a new program this year for the youth. The Panorama Volleyball League will be new for youth that are in grades sixth through eighth. This league will be for any girl looking to continue or start the game of volleyball. The seasons run from December 3rd through January 28th with games on Saturdays and practices will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting on November 3rd.
DES MOINES, IA
Onken is Ops Director in Nashville

Hannah Onken, a 2015 Greene County High School graduate, is the Director of Operations for the AAA Nashville Sounds baseball team, the top minor league club of the Milwaukee Brewers. The former high school softball slugger on 2014 and ’15 Ram softball teams that placed third at State Tournaments both years, has traded an optic yellow ball for a white one.
NASHVILLE, TN
Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center

Funeral services for Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center, will be Sunday, August 28th at 1:30 pm at the Bowman United Methodist Church near Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Kelly. Son, Zaire. Parents, Mark and Heidi and brother, Heath.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry

Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Perry Lutheran Home Kings. Garden Campus. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Perry Lutheran Home. Burial of the cremains will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Memorials...
PERRY, IA
Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl

Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, IA. Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
SHELDAHL, IA
Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry

A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, age 83 of Perry, will be announced later. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her children,...
PERRY, IA

