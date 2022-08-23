White Rock Conservancy is hosting an educational group to get a glimpse of what is beyond the earth. Ames Area Astronomers will be at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids tomorrow at 7:30pm for what is called the “Iowa Star Public Night.” The night will start with a short introduction of the Ames Area Astronomers and then members of the public will be able to look through various telescopes. According to the White Conservancy, if the skies are clear, participants will have a chance to see galaxies, nebulas and stars millions of light years away along with some planets in the Solar System. Registration is encouraged for those wanting to participate. More information will be linked here.

COON RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO