Jayette Swimmers Dominate in Opening Night Victory
PHS Swimmers hosted Algona tonight with the final score Perry 88, Algona 55, 10 first place. finishes, 4 personal best times. Zoe Hibbert, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Sophie McDevitt, Lilly Riley, 1st place, 2:04.02. 200 Freestyle. Emily Dowd, 3rd, with a personal best time, 2:26.23. Jenna Nelson, 2nd, 2:26.23. 200 Individual Medley.
Full AC/GC Results To Gowrie: Southeast Valley Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys team wins the Southeast Valley Invitational with a score of 51. In the 5k run, Gavin Sloss was able to lead the pack for the Chargers finishing 5th and also Bo Arrasmith finished at the top of the chart with an individual placement of 7th along with Andrew Mahaffey finishing in 8th. Lance Bunde and Noah Kading both placed in the top 20.
Jayette Swimmers Ready to Splash Into Action Tonight
The Perry high school swim team will begin the brand new season tonight when they host Algona in a 6:30 meet at the McCreary Center. Jean Dowd returns to lead a strong contingent of Perry swimmers headlined by state qualifier Quin Mahler-Moreno. The sophomore qualified for state in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Sophia McDevitt and Lily Riley both return this year with state experience from a season ago. McDevitt, Riley, Mahler-Moreno and graduate Jaylene Karolus qualified in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
AC/GC Cross County Season Gets Going Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country will kick off their season on the road today. Both boys and girls cross country teams will perfrom at Gowie versus 15 other teams at 5pm. Head Coach Colin Shawgo tells Raccoon Valley Radio his team is itching to get back to competitive running. “We’re...
Rams open volleyball season 2-0
Greene County began the 2022 high school volleyball season on Tuesday in Maxwell with a pair of non-conference victories over Class 1A programs. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams began the evening by defeating Glidden-Ralston 25-19, 25-16, then topped Collins-Maxwell 25-11, 25-6. in the nightcap. Earlier, G-R won in two sets vs. C-M. The teams played a best two of three format to 25 points.
Some Results In Gowrie Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. In the first meet, the AC/GC girls team brought home 2nd place and finishing behind St. Edmonds by one point. St. Edmonds is ranked number 4 in the state. The Lady Chargers had overall four medalists. More results will be posted when they are made available.
ADM Volleyball Opens Up Today
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball will be opening up their season today when they take on multiple teams in Adel in a quad meet. Some of the teams that the Tigers will be taking on include Algona, Des Moines Christian, and Newton. ADM will be under the direction of first year head...
WCV Volleyball Starts off Season with a Bang, Cross Country and Football Look to Follow Suit
Tuesday night the West Central Valley volleyball team headed up to Panora and faced off against the Panorama Panthers. Last year the two teams played some tough sets, but this year the Wildcats showed that it was their game. The first set had a good gap in the score, with...
AC/GC Lady Chargers Fall In Game 1 Of Regular Season
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Lady Charger volleyball team fall in game one of the regular season against Van Meter Tuesday. The Van Meter Lady Bulldogs came out and grabbed the first set by a score of 25 to 20. AC/GC was able to battle back and steal set two in a very tightly contested match 26 to 24. Again in set three both teams fought hard but Van Meter won the set by a score of 27 to 25. And finally in the fourth set the Lady Bulldogs snagged their first victory over the Chargers with a score of 25 to 17 to seal the game.
Rams and Chargers in Saturday tilt
While most high school football teams in Iowa will open their seasons tomorrow night, ACGC and Greene County will have Saturday night all to themselves, at least in our area. Linduska Field in Jefferson has some issues with sod that was put down in June, so the game will be played at Ogden High School at 7 o’clock Saturday night.
Ram Volleyball Wins at St. Edmond
Greene County continued playing on the road during this first week of the high school volleyball season. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams traveled to St. Edmond High School in Ft. Dodge for non-conference play vs. the Gaels and the Rams won the best of five match in three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-18. The Rams are now 3-0 on the season while the Gaels played for the first time.
Game Day! Perry Travels To Ogden
The Perry football team (0-1) will travel to Ogden (0-0) tonight for a non-district battle with Ogden. The Bulldogs defeated Perry 33-0 in last year’s season opener. Ogden started the season 4-0 but dropped five straight to close the year, including the playoff opener. Perry head coach Bryce Pierce...
DCG Looks For Key Home Win
Dallas Center – Grimes football will be gearing up for a week 1 matchup against a good program in North Polk in Grimes, as the Mustangs will be looking to put together a good performance and grab another win on the season. Mustang football was able to get a...
Rams try for VB win number 3 tonight
After sweeping Collins-Maxwell and Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday night in Maxwell in non-conference varsity volleyball, Greene County stays on the road tonight by going to Ft. Dodge and playing at St. Edmond High School. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team is 2-0 on the young season and went 4-0 in sets on Tuesday. The margin of victory increased with each set played, so it could be a confident Ram team facing the Gaels tonight. This is season opening night for St. Edmond.
Panora Park And Recreation New Youth Volleyball Program
The Panora Park and Recreation Department is offering a new program this year for the youth. The Panorama Volleyball League will be new for youth that are in grades sixth through eighth. This league will be for any girl looking to continue or start the game of volleyball. The seasons run from December 3rd through January 28th with games on Saturdays and practices will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting on November 3rd.
ADM Football Opens At Gilbert
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football opens up their season tonight against the Gilbert Tigers, as they look to start the 2022 edition on the right foot. ADM went 7-3 last year and qualified for the state playoffs, while Gilbert went winless in 2021. Both teams return key returnees for the upcoming season.
Seasons Start for WCV Fall Sports
Last night was the first volleyball game of the season, and the West Central Valley Wildcats opened with a game against a big conference and cross county rival. The Wildcats traveled to Panora to take on the Panorama Panthers in the crucial first game. Tune in tomorrow for more on how the game went.
Panthers Football Week Zero Performance Headlined By Returning Starters
The week zero game last week between the Panorama Panthers and Perry Bluejays is officially in the books and the game was headlined by this year’s returning starters. The Panthers and Bluejays had a week zero game on the schedule which saw the Class 1A Panthers taking on the Class 4A Bluejays at Dewey Field in Perry with the outcome of the game swinging in favor of the Panthers by a final score of 39-21.
Greene County High School Band Preparing for Saturday Night Performance
The Greene County High School Band is gearing up for an active fall season. Band Director Wes Anderson says they are looking to perform at Saturday’s football game in Ogden when the Rams play Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the audience should expect a more “pep band” style of show. Anderson describes the preparation before the first performance of the year.
Whiterock Conservancy Stargazing With Iowa State Tomorrow
White Rock Conservancy is hosting an educational group to get a glimpse of what is beyond the earth. Ames Area Astronomers will be at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids tomorrow at 7:30pm for what is called the “Iowa Star Public Night.” The night will start with a short introduction of the Ames Area Astronomers and then members of the public will be able to look through various telescopes. According to the White Conservancy, if the skies are clear, participants will have a chance to see galaxies, nebulas and stars millions of light years away along with some planets in the Solar System. Registration is encouraged for those wanting to participate. More information will be linked here.
