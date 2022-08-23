ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 5

Erick Nelson
3d ago

lol. whaddya expect? why don't we all be liberal? what haven't we learned from liberal paradises? I guess we learned that Democrats always win and that there's a one party system that thinks it's tight with China because Hunter Biden is apparently an expert at relationships. 💥

Reply
2
Ann Plamondon
2d ago

The jungle in Olympia said we have our own security our own way of handling fires we don’t want the fire department coming into our camp we don’t want law enforcement medical coming into our camps we handle issues on our own in our own way. So if that is their attitude in Olympia maybe it’s their attitude in Seattle.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Surveillance Video Captures Downtown Seattle Beating

A deadly downtown beating in Seattle is shown in a newly released surveillance video. The person responsible for the beating is in custody and being charged with murder. Forty-eight-year-old Aaron Fulk and a 66-year-old victim can be seen initially speaking with each other. Fulk then took out a metal bar. It all ended with the death of the 66-year-old man.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire

A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
KOMO News

Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared

SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Headway
q13fox.com

Seattle man stabs wife more than 100 times with screwdriver

New court documents from King County prosecutors reveal that on Thursday night in Seattle's Ballard Neighborhood, a man stabbed his wife more than 100 times with a screwdriver. He claims it was in self defense.
Crosscut

Advocates push for Narcan to become a staple in Seattle’s music scene

Hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. “Plant-powered, clean-caffeine” maté drinks. Palm, tarot and chakra readings. Earlier this month, thousands of concertgoers at the Day In Day Out music festival were spoiled with choices in the booths sprinkled around Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion lawn. A bit more unusual among the offerings: naloxone, a life-saving, opioid overdose-reversing drug also known as Narcan.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy