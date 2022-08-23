ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedesertreview.com

Ubaldo Ortiz Garcia

May 16, 1945 - August 16, 2022. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Ubaldo Ortiz Garcia (Apa to his kids, Tata to his grandchildren). Ubaldo passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at UCSD Medical Center at La Jolla surrounded by his beloved wife, children, and family.
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

La Gente Car Show finds new venue outside of County Fairgrounds

EL CENTRO — The annual La Gente Car Show has found a new home at El Centro Motors since summer meetings of the 45th District Agricultural Association (45thDAA) – known locally as “the Fair Board” – voted to no longer use the county fairgrounds Preble building for use outside of the annual California Mid-Winter Fair.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Sara D. Reyes

Sara D. Reyes, 85, of Brawley, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2022, surrounded by her children. Sara was born on July 17, 1937, to Feliciano and Elena Duarte in Brawley, CA. She attended Miguel Hidalgo School, J. W. Oakley School, Barbara Worth Jr. High, and graduated from Brawley Union High School.
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Paula Llanas Appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services

EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable leader and is another...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: ’Dogs’ Defense Steps Up Late vs. Castle Park

CHULA VISTA — It has been a wild start for the Calexico High School football team this season. After the opening game against Palo Verde Valley went two days at two different stadiums, the Bulldogs made the trip to San Diego for the first time this year to take on Castle Park at Otay Ranch High School here on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem

As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea.  The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Firefighters battling brush fire in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest in battling a fire in Pine Valley. The Valley Fire has now grown to 127 acres and is at 20% contained as of 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Cleveland National Forest. The forward rate of spread of the blaze has been stopped. There is approximately 150 fire personnel on the scene.
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma

The Arizona Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions near Interstate 8 at Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) in Yuma starting on Monday, August 29 at 6 a.m. for construction of a new barrier wall. The post Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Storm damages properties in the foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
YUMA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Ducey Announces Border Wall Gaps Near Yuma Are Now Filled

Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that 3,820 feet of previously open border near Yuma, Arizona is now closed with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers. “Following a historic investment in this year’s state budget, forged in partnership with legislative leaders, we’ve taken a major step forward to secure...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma schools transportation short at least 20 bus drivers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the new school year gets underway there’s a bus driver shortage leading to minor delays and additional work for employees. Fewer drivers also mean more students on buses. Yuma Schools Transportation is in charge of pick-up and drop-off for all YUHSD and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

All five border gaps filled with containers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state funded shipping container wall project is now complete. The director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security visited Yuma today to oversee the finished product. A construction company hired by the state of Arizona stacked these containers along Yuma’s border wall gaps.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Trending for more storm activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
YUMA, AZ

