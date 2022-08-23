Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Symphony looks to stabilize with new members in 2022-2023, director begins new Youth Orchestra
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Symphony, though small but mighty, started its 2022-2023 season with about 25 members at its first rehearsal on August 17 at the Southwest High School orchestra and band room. Its director, Dr. Matthew Busse, says he hopes the group can both continue to...
thedesertreview.com
Ubaldo Ortiz Garcia
May 16, 1945 - August 16, 2022. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Ubaldo Ortiz Garcia (Apa to his kids, Tata to his grandchildren). Ubaldo passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at UCSD Medical Center at La Jolla surrounded by his beloved wife, children, and family.
thedesertreview.com
Voices of the Valley videos share stories of struggle, prejudice, and do-gooders
IMPERIAL VALLEY — Stories of growing up around tangerine trees, fist fights, prejudice in the workplace, and locals doing good deeds rang out at El Centro’s Old Post Office Pavilion as the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee’s video project, “Voices of the Valley” was shown for the public on August 20.
thedesertreview.com
La Gente Car Show finds new venue outside of County Fairgrounds
EL CENTRO — The annual La Gente Car Show has found a new home at El Centro Motors since summer meetings of the 45th District Agricultural Association (45thDAA) – known locally as “the Fair Board” – voted to no longer use the county fairgrounds Preble building for use outside of the annual California Mid-Winter Fair.
kyma.com
Central Union High School’s Principal speaks out about the impact of losing a student to drugs
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 15 year old Central Union High School football player Josue Garcia Moreno passed away in 2019 due to a fentanyl overdose. Principal Craig Lyon says anytime a student passes away, it's hard on students and staff. "Because you always have those students that are...
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Borrego Springs
An early morning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported Thursday near Borrego Springs, according to the United States Geological Survey.
thedesertreview.com
Sara D. Reyes
Sara D. Reyes, 85, of Brawley, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2022, surrounded by her children. Sara was born on July 17, 1937, to Feliciano and Elena Duarte in Brawley, CA. She attended Miguel Hidalgo School, J. W. Oakley School, Barbara Worth Jr. High, and graduated from Brawley Union High School.
kyma.com
Local veteran starts petition for a VA hospital in Imperial County
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An imperial valley veteran started a petition to bring a VA hospital to the Imperial Valley. Nicholas Burdick a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 22-a-day survivor wants it known that Veterans need more care and attention across the Imperial Valley. He says sometimes he...
calexicochronicle.com
Paula Llanas Appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services
EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable leader and is another...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: ’Dogs’ Defense Steps Up Late vs. Castle Park
CHULA VISTA — It has been a wild start for the Calexico High School football team this season. After the opening game against Palo Verde Valley went two days at two different stadiums, the Bulldogs made the trip to San Diego for the first time this year to take on Castle Park at Otay Ranch High School here on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem
As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea. The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
San Diego Channel
Firefighters battling brush fire in Pine Valley
PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest in battling a fire in Pine Valley. The Valley Fire has now grown to 127 acres and is at 20% contained as of 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Cleveland National Forest. The forward rate of spread of the blaze has been stopped. There is approximately 150 fire personnel on the scene.
Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions near Interstate 8 at Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) in Yuma starting on Monday, August 29 at 6 a.m. for construction of a new barrier wall. The post Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Man sentenced to over 10 years for fentanyl-led death of Central Union High School student
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to 130 months in prison after distributing fentanyl to a Central Union High School football player which led to his death, according to the Department of Justice. Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty on October 8, 2021 for knowingly selling...
kyma.com
Storm damages properties in the foothills
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Ducey Announces Border Wall Gaps Near Yuma Are Now Filled
Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that 3,820 feet of previously open border near Yuma, Arizona is now closed with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers. “Following a historic investment in this year’s state budget, forged in partnership with legislative leaders, we’ve taken a major step forward to secure...
kyma.com
Yuma schools transportation short at least 20 bus drivers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the new school year gets underway there’s a bus driver shortage leading to minor delays and additional work for employees. Fewer drivers also mean more students on buses. Yuma Schools Transportation is in charge of pick-up and drop-off for all YUHSD and Yuma...
kyma.com
All five border gaps filled with containers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state funded shipping container wall project is now complete. The director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security visited Yuma today to oversee the finished product. A construction company hired by the state of Arizona stacked these containers along Yuma’s border wall gaps.
Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a 17-year-old migrant who attempted to smuggle 14 undocumented citizens in the cab and bed of a pickup truck after illegally entering the United States from Mexico. The post Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Trending for more storm activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
