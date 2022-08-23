ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

kniakrls.com

Pella Area 4-H Students Perform Well at State Fair

Results continue to come in from area residents participating in the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Pella High School Student Sarabeth Decious won grand champion in the 4-H doe breeding show as well as Reserve Champion Market wether. Class of ’22 Graduate Reece Thoreson won with the champion angus and 3rd overall in his final 4-H show for breeding heifer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa State Fair Winners are Recognized

The top handcrafted fly fishing flies in the state were honored in the Fly Tying Competition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Winners from Marion County included Mark McConell, Pella in the Adult, Wet Fly/Nymph Division and second in the Streamer Division. Larry Niday of Knoxville was first in the...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Drought Advice from ISU for Farmers

Drought is impacting much of Iowa, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach held a session in Knoxville for farmers on Wednesday. Patrick Hatting, Farm Management Specialist told KNIA/KRLS News his main message: “If a farmer suspects they have crop loss from the drought that they notify their insurance agent or the company, and potentially file a claim so that an adjuster can be involved that will help them start the process if they are going to take the loss for the revenue insurance or if they are going to potentially decide that there is a market for them to chop it into silage.”
kniakrls.com

ISU Offers Program on Drought

Drought conditions are causing concerns for crop and livestock producers in Iowa. To help educate farmer about drought impacts,, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting a free drought meeting. Today at 1 p.m. a presentation will be held at the Marion County Extension and Outreach at 210...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Opera House Launching New Season

A new season of shows, activities, and special events starts at the Pella Opera House this weekend Executive Director Cyndi Atkins says a full slate of performances are coming to the historic venue over the next year, and she’s excited to keep bringing entertainment to Pella, especially after returning to a more normal schedule over the past year following the worst of the pandemic. Atkins says details about this year’s round of shows are posted at the Pella Opera House website, with information including show dates, tickets, and more.
PELLA, IA
K92.3

Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa

All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
kniakrls.com

Indianola Residents Wins Bill Riley Talent Show

An Indianola resident was crowned the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Show at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend, as 20-year-old Grace Wood won over the judges with a baton-twirling performance, winning $10,000. The Bill Riley Talent Show has been a staple of the Iowa State...
INDIANOLA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Barrel House opens in Des Moines’ East Village

The Barrel House recently opened in redeveloped space at 401 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines’s East Village. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Barrel House operators knew when the Davenport-based brew pub began expanding several years ago that they wanted a location in Des Moines. The problem was, they...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Pride of Indianola Marching Band Directors Mike Richardson and Michael Swanson about the 2022 marching band season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Cross Country Starts Tonight At Collins/Maxwell

Everyone knows that Rylee Dunkin is the undisputed leader of the Twin Cedars Cross Country Squad. The three time All-State runner is going for her fourth All-State this fall and is already ranked 9th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association class 1A preseason rankings. Dunkin will be followed by fellow senior Cheyanne Bruns, who was 12th at the State Qualifier last season and is focused on her own trip to Fort Dodge. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports hopes for another trip to Fort Dodge to go along with the softball squad this summer.
CEDAR, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Men’s and Women’s XC Ranked to Begin Season

The Simpson men’s and women’s cross country teams have received their highest-ever ranking in preseason polls coming into the 2022 season as announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association earlier this week. The Storm men come in ranked sixth in the Midwest Region,...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Garrett Donaldson, MD, Joins Staff at Pella Regional Medical Clinic

Garrett Donaldson, MD has joined Pella Regional Health Center’s medical staff and is practicing at Pella Regional Medical Clinics in Pella and Ottumwa. Dr. Donaldson completed his residency in Family Medicine with Obstetrics at the Gundersen Family Medicine Residency Clinic, where he was Chief Resident during his final year of residency. He earned his medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he was a National Merit Scholar and graduated with honors.
PELLA, IA
Steven Towne

Steven Towne

Funeral services for Steven Towne will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00am and a luncheon will follow at noon at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Hope Village, P.O. Box 887, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or Chariton Specialty Care, 1214 N 7th Street, Chariton, Iowa 50049. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CHARITON, IA
kniakrls.com

Kiwanis Club of Indianola Hosting 65th Anniversary Celebration Tomorrow

The Indianola Kiwanis is celebrating their 65th anniversary of serving the Indianola area, and are inviting the community to come celebrate and learn more about the club and what they do. Susan Glick with Kiwanis tells KNIA News the celebration invites everyone to attend, and you can come and go as you please and not have to stay for the full two-hour event. Glick also said the event will feature a chance to get involved in many of the projects that Kiwanis runs such as building playgrounds, the installation of fishing docks, and partnering with other volunteer organizations in the area to accomplish large projects. The reception will be held tomorrow at the Country Inn and Suites from 9-11am.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man rescued from Appanoose County grain bin

APPANOOSE COUNTY, IOWA — A man was able to crawl to safety after being stuck in a grain bin for three hours on Monday thanks to work of first responders and neighboring farmers near Moravia. According to Moravia Fire and Rescue, both they and Centerville Fire and Rescue were paged at the same time to […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA

